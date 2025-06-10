Cloakroom, June 22

Sunday, June 22, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their springtime release Last Leg of the Human Table, an album that Paste called "balanced but broad, unearthing the everyday senses of dread that come from today's human experience," the showgaze musicians of Cloakroom headline a June 22 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, their latest also inspiring SputnikMusic to rave, "The songs are punchy; the atmosphere feels lived in; the production is gorgeous and exquisitely mixed; and there’s much more variety than you would typically expect from this sort of thing."

As stated at AllMusic.com, "use the term 'stoner emo' to describe their lurching, guitar-heavy sound that borrows equally from hardcore's brawniness, the dreamy sound-webs of shoegaze, and sad-hearted '90s indie rock groups like Hum and Red House Painters. Since debuting in 2013, Cloakroom have issued two EPs and multiple studio albums, including 2015's Further Out, 2022's Dissolution Wave, and 2025's Last Leg of the Human Table.

"Forming in Michigan City, Indiana, in 2012, the band consisted of guitarist/vocalist Doyle Martin, who had formerly fronted pop-punk act the Grown-Ups, as well as drummer Brian Busch and bassist Bobby Markos. The group's debut EP, Infinity, arrived in 2013 and was followed in 2015 by the more developed double album Further Out – both efforts were released via Run for Cover. Cloakroom inked a deal with Relapse ahead of the arrival of their sophomore full-length effort, 2017's Time Well, which they promoted with a European tour alongside Canadian post-rockers Caspian. In 2019, drummer Busch left the band and was replaced by Tim Remis. 2021 saw the release of the hard-hitting single 'A Force at Play,' which appeared on the group's third long-player, 2022's space Western-themed Dissolution Wave. In 2025, Cloakroom returned with their fourth full-length album, Last Leg of the Human Table. The set was recorded in part at Steve Albini's Electrical Audio studios in Chicago."

Cloakroom plays their Davenport engagement on June 22 with additional sets by Another Heaven and Blist Her, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.