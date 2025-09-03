Clownvis Presley, September 17

Wednesday, September 17, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Delivering a blend of comedy, music, and improv that's both familiar and like nothing seen before, entertainer Michael Leahy's alter ego Clownvis Presley returns to Davenport's Raccoon Motel on September 17, this singular figure having toured with Insane Clown Posse, Neil Hamburger, and Mac Sabbath, and boasting a stage act lauded by L.A. Weekly as "better than the real Elvis."

Donning a customized and bedazzled jumpsuit, oversized pompadour wig, full face makeup, and a bulbous red nose, Leahy began performing as Clownvis Presley for parties and special events in 2006. Hiring himself out as “a Craigslist Clown," many of Clownvis’ earliest gigs came from postings in the online classified ads. Leahy moved to Hollywood in 2010, and after gaining attention from television appearances, he performed frequently at comedy clubs in Los Angeles, appeared on bills alongside comedian Tim Heidecker, and hosted "Clownvis & Friends” at the Hollywood Improv monthly from 2011 to 2013.

In June of 2010, Clownvis appeared as a contestant on NBC's America's Got Talent in episode 10 of season five, and the entertainer was invited back on September's finale episode singing "I Gotta Feeling" with nine other America's Got Talent Audition All-Stars. (Rock group the Goo Goo Dolls sported Clownvis T-shirts on this episode.) Meanwhile, in March of 2020, Clownvis began hosting a nightly Facebook livestream called Clownvis to the Rescue after his tour schedule was cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The comedy-variety show's characters included an alien producer named Squeeb, a robotic dog named Robodawg, and a female robot named Brainina-95, and many of the shows have running themes from episode to episode, such as a battle with the Magician's Guild for giving away trade secrets, and scuffles with banjo players for hogging the Internet bandwidth. Reviewing Clownvis to the Rescue, the Riverfront Times said of Leahy's alter ego, "He’s a hybrid comedian/entertainer/singer and watching him is like witnessing an OG Branson act on mushrooms."

Clownvis Presley headlines his Davenport engagement on September 17, admission to the 6 p.m. show is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.