Chamber Music Quad Cities: “A Schubert Sampler,” November 13

Sunday, November 13, 2 p.m.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Parish Hall, 121 West 12th Street, Davenport IA

Celebrating the 225th anniversary of Franz Schubert's birth with pieces including the composer's beloved “Trout” Quintet and seldom-heard “Nottourno” for trio piano, Chanber Music Quad Cities presents A Schubert Sampler at Davenport's Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, the November 13 event also boasting Rossini's "Duetto in D Major for Cello and Bass" and Grieg's "Third Violin Conata in C Minor as performed by CMQC artistic directors Thomas and Gregory Sauer alongside guest musicians Mira Wang, Elizabeth Oakes, and Volkan Orhon.

Pianist Thomas Sauer is highly sought after as a soloist and chamber musician in a wide range of repertoire. Recent appearances include Carnegie Hall, St. John’s College, Oxford, and the Chamber Music Societies of Lincoln Center, Boston, and Philadelphia, and with his longtime duo partner Colin Carr, Sauer has appeared at the Wigmore Hall (London), the Amsterdam Concertgebouw, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum (Boston), and Da Camera (Houston). Additionally, he has performed with members of the Juilliard String Quartet at the Library of Congress and given numerous concerts with the Brentano String Quartet. Sauer’s varied discography includes recordings of Beethoven and Haydn piano sonatas; with Colin Carr, the complete cello and piano works of Mendelssohn and Beethoven; music of Hindemith with violist Misha Amory; music of Britten and Schnittke with cellist Wilhelmina Smith; and music of James Matheson.

Cellist Gregory Sauer, meanwhile, has appeared in recitals at the Old First Concert Series in San Francisco, Vanderbilt University, Rice University, the Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento, and the Brightmusic Concert Series in Oklahoma City, among many others throughout the United States. Sauer has performed concertos with orchestras such as the Houston Symphony, the Quad City Symphony, the Columbus (GA) Symphony, the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, and the Missoula Symphony, and as a member of Trio Solis, he performed in Carnegie’s Weill Recital Hall. He has also recorded for Harmonia Mundi, MSR Classics, and Mark Records; holds the positions of principal cello of the Tallahassee Symphony and assistant principal of the Colorado Music Festival Orchestra; and has served nine seasons as principal cellist of the Oklahoma City Philharmonic Orchestra.

Violinist Mira Wang has built a remarkable bridge from her time as a child prodigy in Beijing to an acclaimed soloist on the world stage today. She has appeared as a soloist with many prestigious orchestras all over the world, including the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Staatskapelle Dresden, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, Saarbrücken Radio Orchestra, New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, Singapore Symphony Orchestra, Hong Kong Philharmonic, and NDR Philharmonic Hannover.

Fellow violinist Elizabeth Oakes is a devoted chamber musician and pedagogue who currently serves as the director of the String Quartet Residency Program and also runs the Chamber Music Residency Program at the University of Iowa. For 22 years, Oakes was the violist of the Maia Quartet and as a member of the Quartet, she performed throughout the United States, Asia, Canada, and Europe and concertized in major venues including Alice Tully Hall, Merkin Hall, the 92nd Street Y, and Washington DC’s Kennedy Center.

Bassist Volkan Orhon has performed with internationally recognized musicians including Gary Karr, Fazil Say, and the JACK, Emerson, and Tokyo String Quartets, and has played solos with orchestras and recitals around the world. He was one of the performers for the international consortium of Pulitzer-Prize winning composer John Harbison’s Concerto for Bass Viol and Orchestra, and recorded the Double Bass Concerto with the with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London, a work written for him by David Gompper. In addition, Orhon has been an invited clinician to workshops across the U.S. and abroad, including Berlin World Bass Festival, Ouro Branco Festivalin Brazil, and World Bass Festival in Paris, as well the International Society of Bassists.

Chamber Music Quad Cities' A Schubert Sampler will take place in the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral's Parish Hall on November 13 at 3 p.m., admission is $20 for adults and $5 for students, and masks are recommended but not required. For more information and tickets, visit ChamberMusicQC.org.