Chamber Music Quad Cities: “Passing the Torch,” June 3

Saturday, June 3, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Parish Hall, 121 West 12th Street, Davenport IA

Performing in a special concert event at Davenport's Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Parish Hall on June 3, a quartet of gifted musicians will lend their considerable talents to the Chamber Music Quad Cities program Passing the Torch, the repertoire for which will be explored by violinists Serena Canin and Lee Taylor, cellist Gregory Sauer, and pianist Thomas Sauer.

The Passing the Torch program will celebrate music by two teacher-student pairs: the Bohemians Antonín Dvorák and Josef Suk, and Cuban-born Tania León with Puerto-Rican-American composer Carlos Carrillo. Dvorák and Suk had a particularly close bond; after studying for several years with Dvorák, Suk married Dvorák’s daughter. The Cuban-American composer León, a Kennedy Center honoree in 2022, has mentored many young composers and fostered the growth of numerous arts organizations during her long and distinguished career. Her student Carlos Carrillo, a professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, will be on hand to hear the premiere of his most recent piano trio.

Violinist Serena Canin was born into a family of professional musicians in New York City. She has been a member of the Brentano String Quartet since its founding in 1992, performing to critical acclaim across the world. Her group has received many honors since its inception, notably the first Cleveland Quartet Award and the 1995 Naumburg Chamber Music Award, and has held residencies at New York University, Princeton University and London’s Wigmore Hall. With the Quartet, Canin is currently in residence at the Yale School of Music.

A native of Atlanta, Georgia, violinist Lee Taylor enjoys a varied musical career involving performance, education, and administration. She is currently a member of the Atlanta Ballet and Tallahassee Symphony Orchestras, and is also a founding member of Amati Chamber Music. Taylor was a longtime member of the Atlanta Opera Orchestra and has played with the Alabama Symphony, Columbus Symphony, Atlanta Symphony, and Colorado Music Festival, and as an administrator, she has been on staff at the Cincinnati Young Artists Chamber Music Festival and, for several years, ran her own summer-music camp for elementary violin students in Atlanta.

Praised for his versatility, cellist Gregory Sauer performs in many different musical arenas. He has appeared in recital at the Old First Concert Series in San Francisco, Vanderbilt University, Rice University, the Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento, and the Brightmusic Concert Series in Oklahoma City, among many others throughout the U.S. Sauer has performed concertos with orchestras such as the Houston Symphony, the Quad City Symphony, the Columbus (GA) Symphony, the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, and the Missoula Symphony, among many others, and as a member of Trio Solis, he performed in Carnegie’s Weill Recital Hall.

Pianist Thomas Sauer is highly sought after as soloist and chamber musician in a wide range of repertoire. Recent appearances include Carnegie Hall, St. John’s College, Oxford, and the Chamber Music Societies of Lincoln Center, Boston, and Philadelphia. With his long-time duo partner Colin Carr, Sauer has appeared at the Wigmore Hall (London), the Amsterdam Concertgebouw, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum (Boston), and Da Camera (Houston), in addition to performing with members of the Juilliard String Quartet at the Library of Congress and numerous times with the Brentano String Quartet.

Chamber Music Quad Cities' Passing the Torch will take place in the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral's Parish Hall on June 3 at 7:30 p.m., admission is $20 for adults and $5 for students, and more information and tickets are available by visiting ChamberMusicQC.org.