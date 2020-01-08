The Quad City Symphony Orchestra Presents Disney/Pixar's “Coco” in Concert, January 18

Saturday, January 18, 2 & 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Following hugely successful Adler Theatre presentations of the first three Harry Potter movies with their iconic scores performed live, the talents of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra now set their sights, and their instruments, on Disney/Pixar's Oscar-winning smash Coco, with the adored animated film enjoying a soaring QCSO accompaniment for two performances on January 18.

Released in 2017, the 3D computer-animated fantasy Coco was directed by Lee Unkrich, with its vocal cast including Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, and Edward James Olmos. Its story follows a 12-year-old boy named Miguel who is accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead, where he seeks the help of his deceased-musician great-great-grandfather to return him to his family among the living and to reverse his family's ban on music. Inspired by the Mexican Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) holiday, Coco was the first film with a nine-figure budget ($175 million) to feature an all-Latino principal cast, and went on to gross more than $807 million worldwide, becoming 11th highest-grossing movie of the year. Coco went on to win two Academy Awards – for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song (“Remember Me”) – and also received Best Animated Film laurels from the BAFTA Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and animation's annual Annie Awards.

In addition to its screenings of Coco performed live by the Quad City Symphony Orchestra, the Adler Theatre will be transformed into the Land of the Dead on January 18 with special pre-show activities, Day of the Dead face painting, vendors, and performances from Ballet Folklorico and the Glenview Middle School Mariachi Band. Mercado on Fifth vendors will also be on hand selling art, retail items, and traditional Mexican foods including tamales, Mexican street corn, and atole, a traditional drink enjoyed during Mexican holidays made of hot corn and masa, and typically served with tamales. Coco will be presented with English and Spanish subtitles provided on-screen as Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino's gorgeous score accompanies the beloved film's laughter, adventure, and moving sentiment.

Disney/Pixar's Coco in Concert will be presented at the Adler Theatre at 2 & 7:30 p.m. on January 18, admission is $20-60, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 or visiting QCSO.org.