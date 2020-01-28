Cody Jinks, February 6

Thursday, February 6, 7 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Praised by Americana Highways for his “great storytelling sense and beautiful melodies,” as well as for being “a triple-threat as a new Americana artist,” outlaw-country sensation Cody Jinks takes the stage at Davenport's Adler Theatre on February 6, the artist having inspired Saving Country Music to rave, “Cody Jinks country is the best of both worlds, carrying all the twang and grit you’d ever want, but with the singer/songwriter sentiments that challenge the best poets from country to Americana.”

Born in Haltom City, Texas, in 1980, Jinks started out as the lead singer of the Fort Worth-based thrash-metal band Unchecked Aggression. Despite moderate successes including the release of the 2002 album The Massacre Begins, the group disbanded in 2003, and Jinks chose to return to the country-music roots of his youth. Backed by his ensemble the Tone Deaf Hippies, Jinks began releasing country albums under his own label in 2008, with his 2015 recording Adobe Sessions charting at number two on Billboard's Heatseekers South Central chart and number eight on its Mountain chart. The artist consequently toured in support of the album as an opener for Sturgill Simpson in 2015, and enjoyed a significant breakthrough the following year with the release of his album I'm Not the Devil.

Debuting at number four on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and selling 11,300 copies in its first week, I'm Not the Devil would eventually rank at number three on the U.S. Independent Albums chart, be named one of the year's best country albums by Rolling Stone, and lead to a co-headlining touring with Whitey Morgan & the 78's in the late-summer and fall of 2016. The next two years brought with them a remastered version of Jinks' 2010 album Less Wise (now titled Less Wise Modified 2017) and the 2018 recording Lifers, which charted at number two on Billboard's Country chart and earned the singer/songwriter his highest placement on the Billboard 200 (position 11) to date. Yet Jinks managed to top his previous recording accomplishments this past autumn with the releases of two critically acclaimed albums – After the Fire and The Wanting – within one week of each another, both of which made it to number two on Billboard's Country charts despite competition from other albums and one another.

Cody Jinks brings his national tour to Davenport on February 6 with sets by special guests Nikki Lane and Alex Williams, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $28-153, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 or visiting AdlerTheatre.com.