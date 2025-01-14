Cody Johnson, January 25

Saturday, January 25, 7 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

With the artist's most recent release Leather praised by Entertainment Focus as “a cohesive and emotionally charged album,” country-rock singer/songwriter Cody Johnson brings his national "Leather Deluxe Tour" to Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK on January 25, his most recent laurels including a 2023 CMT Music Award for his single “'Til You Can't" and last year's Country Music Association Award for Album of the Year.

A 36-year-old native of Huntsville, Texas, the musician formed the Cody Johnson Band in 2006 with his dad, Carl, and drummer Nathan Reedy. Together they recorded Black and White Label, and after adding lead-guitar player Matt Rogers, recorded the live album Live & Rocking in Huntsville. After Carl subsequently quit the group, Danny Salinas joined the band on bass guitar in 2009, with their first professionally produced album Six Strings One Dream released that September. Three singles from the album reached the top 10 of the Texas music charts, and after Johnson's next recording A Different Day was released in 2011, the artist won the 2011 Texas Regional Music Award for New Male Vocalist of the Year. Following the win, Johnson left his day job with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to focus on music full-time.

Johnson's fifth album Cowboy Like Me, released in January of 2014, debuted at number 25 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and number 33 on the Billboard 200, while his sixth album Gotta Be Me landed two years later, hitting number 11 on the Billboard 200 and number two on the Top Country Albums chart. Johnson achieved this feat without major-label support or even widespread radio play, and the artist made Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo history by becoming the first unsigned/independent artist to play to a sold-out crowd in March of 2018. Seventh album Ain't Nothin' to It was released in early 2019, with its single "On My Way to You" Johnson's first top-40 hit on Country Airplay. In addition to the acclaim he has earned for the 2021 release Human: The Double Album, Johnson can boast a chart-topping smash in "'Til You Can't," plus two Country Music Association Awards for the song, in the categories of "Music Video of the Year" and "Single of the Year." And Leather, a platinum-selling sensation on Billboard's U.S. Country chart, delivered hit singles in "Dirt Cheap" and, with Carrie Underwood, "I'm Gonna Love You."

Cody Johnson brings his "Leather Deluxe Tour" to Moline on January 25 alongside special guests Ashley McBryde and Drew Baldridge, admission to the 7:30 p.m. amphitheater event is $54-179, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.