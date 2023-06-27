Collective Soul, July 13

Thursday, July 13, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Chart-topping, award-winning musicians who recently celebrated their 30th year of international touring, the alternative rockers of Collective Soul headline a July 13 concert at Davenport Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, the group's number-one hits from their 11-album repertoire including “Heavy,” “Where the River Flows,” “Listen,” and their 1994 breakthrough “Shine.”

Debuting in Stockbridge, Georgia, in 1992, and now based in Atlanta, Collective Soul consists of lead vocalist Ed Roland, rhythm guitarist Dean Roland, bassist Will Turpin, drummer Johnny Rabb, and lead guitarist Jesse Triplett. The original lineup consisted of the Roland brothers, Turpin, guitarist Ross Childress, and drummer Shane Evans when Collective Soul released their Hints, Allegations, & Things Left Unsaid album on the independent label Rising Storm Records in 1993. The band went from obscurity to popularity that year after the album's lead single "Shine" received regional radio play, and the recording was re-released in 1994 by the major label Atlantic Records. Consequently, "Shine" became a national hit as it peaked at number one on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart and number four on the Mainstream Top 40 chart.

Collective Soul released a self-titled album in March of 1995. Considered by Ed Roland to be the band's true debut album, Collective Soul spent 76 weeks on the Billboard 200 and went triple-platinum, becoming the band's highest-selling album. The singles "December," "The World I Know," and "Where the River Flows" each reached number one on the Mainstream Rock charts, and that album's followup Disciplined Breakdown debuted in 1997. With it came another pair of chart-topping smashes in "Precious Declaration" and "Listen," and after Collective Soul released their fourth studio album Dosage in 1999, its first single "Heavy" spent a then record-breaking 15 weeks on the top spot of the Mainstream Rock charts.

The band released Blender in 2000, their fifth and final album with the original starting lineup, as lead guitarist Childress left the band in 2001. About two weeks after Childress' departure, Collective Soul released Seven Year Itch, a compilation of their greatest hits between 1994 and 2001. The group's musicians then established their own label, El Music Group, prior to releasing Youth in 2004, one year before original drummer Evans then retired from the band Collective Soul has since released five more albums: 2007's Afterwords, 2009's second self-titled album, 2015's See What You Started by Continuing, 2019's Blood, and last year's Vibrating, the latter of which Sonic Perspectives called "proof that this band are writing material that's just as relevant – and fun – as anything they've put out previously."

Collective Soul plays their Event Center engagement on July 13, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $35-65, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.