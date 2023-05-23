23 May 2023

Colt Ford, June 3

By Reader Staff

Colt Ford at the Rust Belt -- June 3.

Saturday, June 3, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

A chart-topping country-rap and Southern-hip-hop artist embarking on his "Must be the Country Tour" in support of his brand-new album, singer/songwriter Colt Ford headlines a June 3 concert event at East Moline venue The Rust Belt, the musician's discography since 2008 composed of eight studio albums, one compilation album, one live album, and two EPs.

Hailing from Athens, Georgia, and also boasting careers as an entrepreneur (as co-founder and co-owner of Average Joes Entertainment) and former professional golfer, Ford is best known for his music fusions of the country and and rap genres. Ford has thus far charted six times on Billboard's Hot Country Songs charts and co-wrote (with Brantley Gilbert) "Dirt Road Anthem," a song on his 2008 album Ride Through the Country that Jason Aldean later covered on his My Kinda Party album. Ford was also the first, and so far only, artist to have a number-one release on Billboard's Top Country Albums and Top Rap Albums charts (with 2012's Declaration of Independence and 2014's Thanks for Listening, respectively), with 2011's Every Chance I Get also making both charts' top three.

Among his many accolades, Ford received a nomination in the category of “Vocal Event of the Year” at the Academy of Country Music Awards for “Cold Beer” with Jamey Johnson, and having accumulated more than three million album sales in excess of a billion streams, the country rap pioneer’s dynamic discography spans collaborations with everyone from Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, and Jermaine Dupri to members of No Doubt and Vince Gill. Additionally, Ford co-wrote Brantley Gilbert’s chart-topping hit “Country Must Be Country Wide” as a behind-the-scenes force in the studio. Ford’s solo tradition of genre-blurring, meanwhile, continued on Love Hope Faith in 2017 with cuts such as “Reload” [feat. Taylor Ray Holbrook], his We The People, Volume 1 album, and on into his Keys to the Country EP in 2021 with Kevin Gates, RVSHVD and other talents. Released on May 19 of this year, Mist Be the Country is the artist's eighth release on his Average Joes Entertainment imprint.

Colt Ford brings his "Must Be the Country Tour" to East Moline on June 3 with a set by guest artist Josh Mirenda, admission to the 8 p.m. concert starts at $29.75, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 