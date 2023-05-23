Colt Ford, June 3

Saturday, June 3, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

A chart-topping country-rap and Southern-hip-hop artist embarking on his "Must be the Country Tour" in support of his brand-new album, singer/songwriter Colt Ford headlines a June 3 concert event at East Moline venue The Rust Belt, the musician's discography since 2008 composed of eight studio albums, one compilation album, one live album, and two EPs.

Hailing from Athens, Georgia, and also boasting careers as an entrepreneur (as co-founder and co-owner of Average Joes Entertainment) and former professional golfer, Ford is best known for his music fusions of the country and and rap genres. Ford has thus far charted six times on Billboard's Hot Country Songs charts and co-wrote (with Brantley Gilbert) "Dirt Road Anthem," a song on his 2008 album Ride Through the Country that Jason Aldean later covered on his My Kinda Party album. Ford was also the first, and so far only, artist to have a number-one release on Billboard's Top Country Albums and Top Rap Albums charts (with 2012's Declaration of Independence and 2014's Thanks for Listening, respectively), with 2011's Every Chance I Get also making both charts' top three.

Among his many accolades, Ford received a nomination in the category of “Vocal Event of the Year” at the Academy of Country Music Awards for “Cold Beer” with Jamey Johnson, and having accumulated more than three million album sales in excess of a billion streams, the country rap pioneer’s dynamic discography spans collaborations with everyone from Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, and Jermaine Dupri to members of No Doubt and Vince Gill. Additionally, Ford co-wrote Brantley Gilbert’s chart-topping hit “Country Must Be Country Wide” as a behind-the-scenes force in the studio. Ford’s solo tradition of genre-blurring, meanwhile, continued on Love Hope Faith in 2017 with cuts such as “Reload” [feat. Taylor Ray Holbrook], his We The People, Volume 1 album, and on into his Keys to the Country EP in 2021 with Kevin Gates, RVSHVD and other talents. Released on May 19 of this year, Mist Be the Country is the artist's eighth release on his Average Joes Entertainment imprint.

Colt Ford brings his "Must Be the Country Tour" to East Moline on June 3 with a set by guest artist Josh Mirenda, admission to the 8 p.m. concert starts at $29.75, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.