19 Mar 2024

Cory Chisel, April 4

By Reader Staff

Cory Chisel at the Raccoon Motel -- April 4.

Thursday, April 4, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

A Grammy-nominated talent who was also named the "Artist of the Year" at the 2010 Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards, folk-rock singer/songwriter and Wandering Sons headliner Cory Chisel performs an April 4 engagement at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, with Slant magazine famously raving of the artist, "Chisel feels like a frozen yogurt machine that dispenses smooth, fat-free Americana."

Cory Chisel & the Wandering Sons is an Americana and folk rock-outfit that started in Appleton, Wisconsin. Although the ensemble was signed to RCA Records' Black Seal Music in 2007, that subsidiary has subsequently since ceased to exist, and Cory Chisel & the Wandering Sons now remains independent. Since their inception, the group has performed on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Conan, and The Late Show with David Letterman, and have also taken part in numerous major music festivals, including Bonnaroo in 2011. Cory Chisel & the Wandering Sons toured in support of Norah Jones in 2012, and Chisel himself also helped launch a music festival, Mile of Music, in Appleton, where the Midwestern native spent several years of his youth. Its first year, 2013, featured Rodney Crowell, Justin Townes Earle, and Norah Jones.

Originally calling themselves simply The Wandering Sons, Chisel's band released their debut album Again from the Beginning in 2004, with their two self-released recordings being 2005's Darken Your Door EP and 2006's Little Bird. After signing with Black Seal, the band released their Cabin Ghosts EP in summer of 2008, a work that was followed by the 2009 album Death Won't Send a Letter, and in 2012, Cory Chisel & the Wandering Sons released the album Old Believers on Brendan Benson's Readymade Records. Chisel was named the "Artist of the Year" at the 2010 Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards, while his group's "Born Again" was named Song of the Year and Death Won't Send a Letter was named the Record of the Year" In addition, Chisel was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2016 in the Best American Roots Song category for co-writing the song "The Traveling Kind" with Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell, a single released on Harris and Crowell's album of the same name.

Cory Chisel plays his Davenport engagement on April 4, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $19.84, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.

