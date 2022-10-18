18 Oct 2022

Cosmic Country Showcase, October 26

By Reader Staff

Cosmic Country Showcase at the Raccoon Motel -- October 26.

Wednesday, October 26, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

An homage to country-music variety shows such as Grand Ole Opry presented with an extraterrestrial-psychedelic twist, Cosmic Country Showcase enjoys a headlining set at Davenport's Raccoon Motel on October 26, the group's "interstellar revue" sure to provide, as stated in Time Out Chicago, "twangy tunes delivered with campy, psychedelic flair."

Boasting some of the most singular talents in alt-comedy, drag, and a plethora of musical genres, Cosmic Country Showcase performances routinely include showcased variety acts followed by a sets from original cosmic-country headliners. Originally conceived as a way for creators Dorian Gehring of Foxhall Studios and Sullivan Davis to start a covers night, the show quickly evolved into an intergalactic revue. A cast was formed, and the act soon featured such unique particulars as duets sung in a two-person horse costume, giant raccoons teaching the audience how to dance, fully dressed set of multi-colored cacti, and even more alien events. Cosmic Country Showcase engagements included original sets talents including Dougie Poole, Cassandra Jenkins, Sam Evian, and Hannah Cohen, as well as cover sets from Lillie West (Lala Lala), Tasha, Jeff Tweedy, Tenci, and Hawk Colman, the memorable Hideout door person who initially worked the events.

The comedic talent was also considerable, with original standup and sketch-comedy sets from the likes of Megan Stalter, Alex Grelle, and Brenden Scannell, plus memorable drag performances from the eccentric Irregular Girl. Cosmic Country Showcase's house band, meanwhile, had several iterations, and eventually formed a core lineup of Sima Cunningham (Ohmme), Sullivan Davis, Dorian Gehring, Liam Kazar (Tweedy), and Spencer Tweedy. Whatever the experience is like at a new Cosmic Country Showcase performance, the show promises to deliver what the Chicago Reader described as an "acid-infused variety show" that boasts "intergalactic skits, drag performances, alt-comedy sets, and an eclectic mix of headliners," resulting in "a raw mix of humor, innovation, and escapism."

Cosmic Country Showcase plays their Davenport engagement on October 26, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $15, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.

