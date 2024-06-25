Counting Crows, July 6

Saturday, July 6, 5:45 p.m.

TPC at Deere Run, 3100 Heather Knoll, Silvis IL

With the band's collection of top-five Billboard smashes including such albums as August & Everything After, Hard Candy, Saturday Nights & Sunday Mornings, and the chart-topping Recovering the Satellites, the Grammy-nominated alternative rockers of Counting Crows perform a July 6 engagement in the John Deere Classic's "Concerts on the Course" series, the artists also famed for such number-one hits as "Come Around," "Accidentally in Love," and "Mr. Jones."

Formed in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1991, Counting Crows consists of guitarist David Bryson, drummer Jim Bogios, vocalist Adam Duritz, keyboardist Charlie Gillingham, multi-instrumentalist David Immerglück, bass guitarist Millard Powers, and guitarist Dan Vickrey, with past members including the drummers Steve Bowman (1991–1994) and Ben Mize (1994–2002), and well as bass guitarist Matt Malley (1991–2005). Counting Crows immediately gained popularity following the release of the band's first album, 1993's August & Everything After. With the breakthrough hit single "Mr. Jones," the recording sold more than 7 million copies in the United States, and the group went on to two Grammy Awards nominations in 1994, one for "Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal" (for "Round Here") and one for "Best New Artist."

The follow-up album Recovering the Satellites reached number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart and reached number one in several other countries, with all but one of Counting Crows' subsequent albums reaching the top 10 on the Billboard 200 list. Their hit singles include "Rain King," "A Long December," "Hanginaround," and a cover version of Joni Mitchell's "Big Yellow Taxi." Counting Crows received a 2004 Academy Award nomination for the single "Accidentally in Love," which was included in the film Shrek 2, and the band has sold more than 20 million albums and is known for its dynamic live performances. Billboard has also ranked the band as the eighth greatest Adult Alternative Artist of all time.

Counting Crows play their July 6 "Concerts on the Course" set at Silvis' TPC at Deere Run at 5:45 p.m., and patrons must have purchased a Saturday ticket or use their FLEX ticket for admission to the show. For more information and tickets on this year's John Deere Classic and the Counting Crows concert, visit JohnDeereClassic.com.