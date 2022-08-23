Courtney Marie Andrews, September 2

Friday, September 2, 8 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of her forthcoming Loose Future, the title track for which was praised by Consequence of Sound as "a poignant ode to the unpredictability of life," indie-pop and folk singer/songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews headlines a September 2 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the artist's 2020 album Old Flowers – a Grammy nominee for Best Americana album – lauded by Rolling Stone for "Andrews' bell-clear voice and fearless message of introspection."

After releasing a quintet of albums between 2008 and 2013, Andrews achieved a significant success with 2016's Honest Life. In addition to being named The Bluegrass Situation's Album of the Year, Rolling Stone listed the recording as one of the top 40 country albums of 2016, and also cited the singer/songwriter as one of 10 new country artists people needed to know. Stereogum praised Andrews' songwriting, calling it "an expert marriage of gracefully confessional songwriting with country-folk arrangements that recall Joni Mitchell" while naming Honest Life the sixth-best country album of 2016, while American Songwriter added, "She writes with such empathy and insight that she gives Lucinda a run for her money." Upon its release in the UK/EU, Honest Life reached number one on the Official UK Americana Chart and number one on the Independent Album Breakers Chart after the first week, and the recording received a five-star review from The Daily Telegraph, which called it "an absolutely perfect little gem of an album."

Another chart-topper released two years later, Andrews' May Your Kindness Remain received critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, NPR Music, the Chicago Tribune, and American Songwriter, with Fader proclaiming, "What a voice she has – it always lifts me up." Paste magazine, meanwhile, called the album is "a rare blend of power and feeling that can bring you to your knees," while Stereogum described it as "a warm and gorgeous and fully formed piece of work. An album like this can be a refuge." In tandem with the album's release, Andrews made her U.S. national-television debut on CBS This Morning Saturday, where she performed her songs "May Your Kindness Remain," "Kindness of Strangers," and "Two Cold Nights in Buffalo," and shortly afterward she and her band appeared on NPR's World Cafe series performing the album's title track. That May, Andrews was nominated for "Emerging Artist of the Year" by the Americana Music Association, and the following month, Rolling Stone named May Your Kindness Remain one of the 25 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2018, with the U.K.'s The Guardian similarly citing the album as one of 2018's 25 best.

Courtney Marie Andrews plays her Davenport engagement on September 2, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $17, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.