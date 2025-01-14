14 Jan 2025

The Cowtippers, January 25

By Reader Staff

The Cowtippers at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center -- January 25.

Saturday, January 25, 2 p.m.

Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa IA

Delivering an exhilarating timeline of country music from the 1960s to the '90s, the Midwestern tribute artists of The Cowtippers headline a January 25 concert event at Maquoketa's Ohnward Fine Arts Center, covering smash hits from four decades sure to inspire loads of wonderful memories in fans of the genre.

As detailed at CowtippersBand.com, "The Cowtippers are dedicated to bringing you the best of the Classic Country Music genre. Billed as "a show you can dance to," we feature eight of the most talented folks in the Midwest, who strive for authenticity and to help you step back in time for a little while! They try to represent some of the most popular music from the different periods, such as the emergence of Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash through the Merle Haggard and George Jones period. They then progress to the '70s and '80s Urban Cowboy craze, then on to the resurgence of Country during the late '80s and into the '90s with George Strait, Brooks & Dunn, et cetera.

"The band was originally formed in 2012, with the intent to bring people something that has become hard to find in the last many years: a true country music group with all the trimmings! However, due to some unfortunate circumstances, including the death of one of the original members, the group played several dates, but never got a foothold on the music scene.

"Fast forward to early 2022. Group originator Dave Chockley and a couple of fellow musicians put their heads together and decided that the time was ripe for a group such as The Cowtippers, as folks are searching for the real and heartfelt songs from the Golden Age of Country Music, the '60s to the '90s, with a few original tunes, and even some awesome 'Texas Country thrown in! Shortly thereafter, the current lineup of the group started falling into place. We are proud to have folks who have done everything from playing and opening for the top names in country music to literally touring several countries around the world, and everything in between! It can be difficult forming a band and finding the musicians we have assembled has truly been a blessing!"

The Cowtippers play their Maquoketa engagement on January 25, admission to the 2 p.m. concert is $15-28, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)652-9815 and visiting OhnwardFineArtsCenter.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 