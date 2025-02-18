The Cowtippers, February 28

Friday, February 28, 7:30 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Delivering an exhilarating timeline of country music from the 1960s to the '90s, the Midwestern tribute artists of The Cowtippers headline a February 28 concert event at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, covering smash hits from four decades sure to inspire loads of wonderful memories in fans of the genre.

As detailed at CowtippersBand.com, "The Cowtippers are dedicated to bringing you the best of the Classic Country Music genre. Billed as 'a show you can dance to,' we feature eight of the most talented folks in the Midwest, who strive for authenticity and to help you step back in time for a little while! They try to represent some of the most popular music from the different periods, such as the emergence of Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash through the Merle Haggard and George Jones period. They then progress to the '70s and '80s Urban Cowboy craze, then on to the resurgence of Country during the late '80s and into the '90s with George Strait, Brooks & Dunn, et cetera.

"The band was originally formed in 2012, with the intent to bring people something that has become hard to find in the last many years: a true country music group with all the trimmings! However, due to some unfortunate circumstances, including the death of one of the original members, the group played several dates, but never got a foothold on the music scene.

"Fast forward to early 2022. Group originator Dave Chockley and a couple of fellow musicians put their heads together and decided that the time was ripe for a group such as The Cowtippers, as folks are searching for the real and heartfelt songs from the Golden Age of Country Music, the '60s to the '90s, with a few original tunes, and even some awesome Texas Country thrown in! Shortly thereafter, the current lineup of the group started falling into place. We are proud to have folks who have done everything from playing and opening for the top names in country music to literally touring several countries around the world, and everything in between! It can be difficult forming a band and finding the musicians we have assembled has truly been a blessing!"

The Cowtippers play their Rhythm Room engagement on February 28, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is free, and more information is available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.