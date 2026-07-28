Craig Morgan and Neal McCoy, August 9

Sunday, August 9, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

A pair of country-music superstars will wrap up the 2026 grandstand performances at the Mississippi Valley Fair, this celebratory August 9 evening granting fans an audience with two chart-topping Tennessee natives: Craig Morgan and Neal McCoy.

Morgan's discography comprises seven studio albums and two greatest hits albums, plus 26 singles. He debuted in 2000 with a self-titled album on Atlantic Records Nashville. After Atlantic closed its Nashville division in 2001, he signed to the independent Broken Bow Records and released three studio albums: I Love It, My Kind of Livin' and Little Bit of Life, released in 2003, 2005 and 2006 respectively. He also released a greatest hits album in 2007 on Broken Bow before leaving the label. In 2008, he signed to BNA Records and released That's Why, which was re-issued in 2009 with three tracks changed. My Kind of Livin' is also his best-selling and highest-charting album, having peaked at number seven on Top Country Albums and been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Morgan's five studio albums have accounted for seventeen singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles charts. His highest-peaking single is "That's What I Love About Sunday,” the first number one for the Broken Bow label, and the number-one country music single of 2005 on the Billboard Year-End charts. Six more of his singles have reached Top 10 on the country singles charts as well: "Almost Home,” "Redneck Yacht Club" (certified Platinum by the RIAA), "Little Bit of Life,” "International Harvester,” "Love Remembers," and "Bonfire.”

McCoy has released 15 studio albums on various labels, and has released 34 singles to country radio. In 1993, McCoy broke through with the back-to-back number-one singles "No Doubt About It" and "Wink" from his platinum-certified album No Doubt About It. His commercial success continued into the late 1990s with two more platinum albums and a gold album, as well as six more top-10 hits. A seventh, the number 10 "Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On," came in 2005 from his self-released That’s Life.

Music of Your Life, a big band jazz and country amalgam with Les Brown, Jr. recorded for a public television special, appeared in 2011, with a new studio album, XII, finally arriving in 2012. In 2013, he released Pride: A Tribute to Charley Pride, Neal’s long time friend and mentor. 2015 brought the Big Band Standards CD You Don’t Know Me. Neal has been on 15 USO Tours around the world and continues to say it’s one of the achievements he’s most proud of. He is also the recipient of multiple Humanitarian awards from The Academy of Country Music, The Country Radio Broadcasters and The Masonic Grand Lodge. In 2016, Neal has again made a move to continue his patriotic values by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance “Live” on his Facebook page every morning. He’s reached millions of viewers all over the country and around the world. Neal still maintains a very busy touring schedule all through the year. Make sure to catch a show when he’s near because as Neal says “No two shows are the same!”

Craig Morgan and Neal McCoy perform their headlining engagement on the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds grandstand stage on August 9, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $30 (free with Fun Card purchase), and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-5338 and visiting MVFair.org.