Craig Morgan, April 29

Saturday, April 29, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

A lauded county-music superstar whose top-10 Billboard hits include “Love Remembers,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “Bonfire,” and the chart-topping “That's What I Love About Sunday,” singer/songwriter Craig Morgan headlines an April 28 concert at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, the artist's varied accomplishments including induction in the Grand Ole Opry and, in 2018, receiving the U.S. Army's Outstanding Civilian Service Medal.

Craig Morgan Greer was born in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, in 1964, and became an emergency medical technician at age 18. He served on active duty for nine-and-a-half years in the U.S. Army as a member of the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions and remained in the reserves for another six-and-a-half years. Upon his return to Tennessee, he worked various jobs to support his family, including as a construction worker, a security guard, and a Walmart employee. Morgan would later land a job in Nashville singing demos for other songwriters and publishing companies, which led to the singer/songwriter releasing his first, self-titled album with Atlantic Records in 2000. The recording produced three singles including "Something to Write Home About," which reached number 39 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) chart, and Jim Patterson of The Ledger called Craig Morgan "an uncommonly assured hard-country effort."

In 2002, Morgan signed to the independent Broken Bow Records, on which he released three studio albums: 2003's I Love It, 2005's My Kind of Livin', and 2006's Little Bit of Life. These produced several hits, including "That's What I Love About Sunday," which spent four weeks at the top of the Billboard country charts while also holding the number-one position on that year's Billboard Year-End chart for the country format. To date, Morgan has charted 17 times on the Billboard country charts, with six more of his singles landing on the top 10: "Almost Home," Redneck Yacht Club," "Little Bit of Life," "International Harvester," "Love Remembers," and "Bonfire." Morgan also frequently performs at military bases in the U.S. and abroad and on USO tours, and was awarded the 2006 USO Merit Award for his tireless support of U.S. soldiers and their families.

Craig Morgan plays his Davenport engagement on April 29, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $30-60, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.