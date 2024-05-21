Crooked Teeth, June 2

Sunday, June 2, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With their most recent EP Honey lauded by Spinning Thoughts as a "crowd-pleaser" that "spotlights how to rise from the ashes of the relationships that break us the most," the touring indie rockers of Crooked Teeth headline a June 2 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the trio's 2023 EP also praised by The Skinny as "infectiously good, bouncy fun."

As detailed at RudeRecords.com, "California trio Crooked Teeth offer a unique blend of eclectic yet gratifying mixture of pop punk, emo, and alternative sounds to engage the listener with thought-provoking lyrics. The band, formed in 2016, is comprised of Tyson Evans, Adam Miranda, and Adam Galindo. Upon forming, the band set out to record Out Here with producer/engineer/mixer Matt Lang, additional percussion by Andy Rodesney, and mastering by Mike Kalijian. The EP is a culmination of emotions for front-man Evans after his previous band, Second To Last, were wrapping up a tour. Tyson and his fellow bandmates, went on to record the EP in three days and it is a raw emotional take on life, love, stress, doubt, fear, and social instability. With much success, the band went on to open for As It Is at the iconic Chain Reaction, which led to shows with This Wild Life and a performance at Emo Nite LA.

"In spring 2017, the band hit the road with Such A Mess before re-entering the studio to record their follow-up EP, Pastel. The three-track EP was produced and mixed by Matt Lang with mastering by Kris Crummett at Interlace Audio. Idobi Radio stated that the EP 'will have you so hooked all you’ll wanna do is play these songs for everyone you know.' Tyson Evans expanded on this musical direction by stating that the 'EP felt like a formal introduction to the world.' Immediately following the EP launch, the band hit the road for a regional tour with Stickup Kick and Glacier Veins before making another appearance at Emo Nite LA. To celebrate, the band went on a headlining tour spanning the entire U.S. with spot dates opening for Welcome Home, Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties, Shortly, Anarbor, Sundressed, and Chase Huglin."

Crooked Teeth perform their headlining engagement in Davenport on June 2 with an opening set by Unturned, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $15.88, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.