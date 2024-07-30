Crown the Empire, August 10

Saturday, August 10, 7 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Traveling the country on their "Not Dead Yet Tour" in support of their most recent recording Dogma, the chart-topping metalcore musicians of Crown the Empire headline an August 10 concert event at Davenport's Capitol Theatre, their 2023 recording praised by CaliberTV as a work that "represents a great deal of honesty and determination," resulting in "quite possibly their most straightforward release yet."

As stated at AllMusic.com, "American metalcore outfit Crown the Empire fuse electronic ambience with metal catharsis, creating a moody and dramatic sound similar to contemporaries Bring Me the Horizon and Hands Like Houses. From the raw early days on their 2012 debut The Fallout, they absorbed elements from the electronic and pop worlds to create a melodic metalcore blend on subsequent releases Retrograde (2016), Sudden Sky (2019), and Dogma (2023).

"Originally featuring singers Andy Leo and David Escamilla, guitarists Brandon Hoover and Bennett Vogelman, bassist Hayden Tree, keyboard player Austin Duncan, and drummer Brent Taddie, the seven-piece band puts its massive ranks to good use, crafting a sound that's dense without being so busy that the message is lost in the noise. Crown the Empire made their debut in 2011 with the self-released EP Limitless, followed by their first full-length effort The Fallout, which arrived on Rise Records in 2012. The record was reissued later in 2013 with a complete re-recording of Limitless (this time with David Escamilla on vocals) while the band was touring. The Resistance: Rise of the Runaways appeared in 2014. Co-produced by Joey Sturgis and Dan Korneff, it was well-received by critics and fans alike. Crown the Empire headlined their own tour through the rest of the summer before taking time off. Toward the end of 2015, the band released 'Prisoners of War' as a digital single. It was included as part of a deluxe reissue of the previous year's album along with 'Cross Our Bones' (another new song), an acoustic take on 'Millennia,' and an alternate of 'Machines.'

"In November of that year, Vogelman parted ways with the band, with Hoover taking over his duties. In June 2016, they released another new single, 'Zero,' in anticipation of their third studio long-player, Retrograde, which arrived later that month. Retrograde debuted atop the Billboard Hard Rock, Independent, and Rock charts, and hit number 15 on the Top 200.

"In January 2017, the band announced the departure of Escamilla, reducing Crown the Empire to a quartet. Work on a fourth album began soon after, and the first release without Escamilla arrived with the single '20/20.' That track wound up on Sudden Sky, which was issued in 2019. Debuting in the Top 10 on the Billboard Independent Albums chart, the record also included the pummeling 'Red Pills' and 'MZRY.' 'In Another Life,' featuring Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox, arrived in 2021, followed by 'Immortalize' in 2022. Both songs appeared on the group's fourth long-player, Dogma. Released in 2023, the LP marked the studio debut of drummer Jeeves Avalos, who'd replaced Brent Taddie in 2022.”

Crown the Empire brings their "Not Dead Yet Tour" to Davenport on August 10 alongside fellow metal and rock outfits Dark Divine, Capstan, and Oni, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $28-45, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/capitol-theatre.