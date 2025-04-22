“Cry! Cry! Cry! A Musical Tribute to Johnny Cash,” May 3

Saturday, May 3, 7:30 p.m.,

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll IL

Treating audiences to the deep bass-baritone voice, mannerisms, pompadour, and charming persona that made him one of history's greatest entertainers, award-winning tribute artist Jonathan Lyons takes audiences back in time with his polished tribute to "The Man In Black" in Cry! Cry! Cry! A Musical Tribute to Johnny Cash, the exhilarating stage show landing at Mt. Carroll's Timber Lake Playhouse on May 3.

Born to poor cotton farmers in Kingsland, Arkansas, Cash rose to fame during the mid-1950s in the burgeoning rockabilly scene in Memphis, Tennessee, after serving four years in the Air Force. He traditionally began his concerts by simply introducing himself with "Hello, I'm Johnny Cash," followed by "Folsom Prison Blues," one of his signature songs. His other best-loved numbers include "I Walk the Line," "Ring of Fire," "Get Rhythm," and "Man in Black," and Cash also recorded humorous tunes such as "One Piece at a Time" and "A Boy Named Sue"; a duet with his future wife June called "Jackson" (followed by many further duets after their wedding); and railroad songs such as "Hey, Porter," "Orange Blossom Special," and "Rock Island Line." During the last stage of his career before his 2003 passing, Cash covered songs by contemporary rock artists, and among his most notable covers were "Hurt" by Nine Inch Nails, "Rusty Cage" by Soundgarden, and "Personal Jesus" by Depeche Mode.

Cash is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold more than 90 million records worldwide. His genre-spanning music embraced country, rock and roll, rockabilly, blues, folk, and gospel sounds, and this crossover appeal earned him the rare honor of being inducted into the Country Music, Rock and Roll, and Gospel Music Halls of Fame. Most of his music contains themes of sorrow, moral tribulation, and redemption, especially songs from the later stages of his career. He was known for his deep, calm, bass-baritone voice; the distinctive sound of his backing band, the Tennessee Three, that was characterized by its train-like chugging guitar rhythms; a rebelliousness coupled with an increasingly somber and humble demeanor; and his free prison concerts. Cash was also beloved for his trademark all-black stage wardrobe, which earned him the nickname "Man in Black."

Cry! Cry! Cry! A Musical Tribute to Johnny Cash lands at the Mt. Carroll theatre on May 3, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $40, and more information and tickets are available by calling (815)244-2035 and visiting TimberLakePlayhouse.org.