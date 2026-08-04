Dailey & Vincent, August 15

Saturday, August 15, 7:30 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Davenport IA

Having already won 20 awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association and 23 from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America, the Grammy-nominated bluegrass duo Dailey & Vincent – composed of guitarists, bassists, and vocalists Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent – will perform music that speaks to faith, family, hope, and the journey they have walked together when their "A Beautiful Life Tour" comes to the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on August 15.

Grand Ole Opry members, Grammy nominees, and multi-award winners, Dailey & Vincent are among the most respected and celebrated duos in American roots music. With unmatched harmonies, masterful musicianship, and a signature blend of bluegrass, country, and gospel, Dailey & Vincent have built a career defined by excellence, authenticity, and heart.

Since launching their duo in 2007, Dailey & Vincent have earned over thirty industry awards, performed on iconic stages including Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, and the Grand Ole Opry, and connected with audiences nationwide through their syndicated Dailey and Vincent Show on RFD-TV. In 2026, they scored a major milestone with “Ruby,” which reached N° 1 nationwide on the Bluegrass Today chart, further cementing their place as one of the premier acts in modern bluegrass. Their song “I’ll Leave My Heart in Tennessee” was adopted as an official Tennessee state song, and their annual Dailey and Vincent Music Fest in Hiawassee, Georgia, continues to draw fans from across the country.

As Dailey and Vincent prepare for the release of their forthcoming album on June 12, 2026, they continue to honor the traditions of American music while bringing their own distinct spirit to every performance. Rooted in faith, friendship, and a shared love for the music, Dailey and Vincent remain dedicated to uplifting audiences and carrying these songs forward for generations to come.

The University of Dubuque's Heritage Performing Arts Loyalty System (H-PALS) allows patrons to earn rewards with most ticket purchases. For every $200 spent on eligible events, patrons will receive one free ticket (valued up to $50) to their choice of eligible event. Reward points are redeemable for Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series events only.

With their show opening the 14th-annual Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series, Dailey & Vincent bring their "A Beautiful Life Tour" to the John & Alice Butler Hall of the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on August 15. Admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is $36-41, and more information and tickets are available by calling 563.585.7469 and visiting Dbq.edu/heritagecenter.