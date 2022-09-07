Dale Watson, September 19

Monday, September 19, 8 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

A favorite of critics and alt-country fans nationwide, acclaimed singer/songwriter Dale Watson headlines a September 19 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, his most recent album Dale Watson Presents: The Memphians praised by Holler Country as a "spirited, affectionate work" that "further confirms his love of a genre he will never abandon."

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, whose family moved outside of Wilmington, North Carolina when he was less than a year old, Watson began writing songs at age 12, making his first recording two years later. Soon after, having become an emancipated minor, Watson went to school by day and played local clubs and honky-tonks at night, playing with his brother Jim in The Classic Country Band. He moved to Los Angeles in 1988, and not long after arriving, joined the house band at North Hollywood's now-legendary alt-country venue The Palomino Club. Watson recorded two singles for Curb Records in 1990 and 1991, "One Tear at a Time" and "You Pour It On and I Pour It Down," and appeared on the third volume of the compilation series A Town South of Bakersfield in 1992. Not long after, he moved to Nashville and spent some time writing songs for the Gary Morris publishing company.

Watson consequently relocated to Austin, Texas, where he formed the backing band The Lone Stars, scoring a deal with Hightone and releasing his debut album Cheatin' Heart Attack in 1995. It was greeted with enormous acclaim for the vitality Watson brought to his vintage-style material and performances – the recording also featured a dig at mainstream country in "Nashville Rash" – and follow-up albums Blessed or Damned and I Hate These Songs debuted in 196 and 1997, respectively.

No fewer than 35 additional albums and EPs have followed in the years since, with Watson scoring Billboard-charting success with 2013's El Rancho Azul and 2015's Call Me Insane. After going on a brief hiatus from music in 2004, the artist moved to Baltimore, Maryland to be closer to his daughters Raquel and Dalynn, the latter of whom would eventually appear alongside Luke Wilson, Johnny Knoxville, and Knoxville's daughter Madison in Watson's 2007 video for "Hollywood Hillbilly." Prior to that, Austin returned to Austin in July 2006 and resumed playing regular gigs, including Sundays at Ginny's Little Longhorn Saloon and a Monday-night residence at The Continental Club, and to this day, he is a regular performer on the Grand Ole Opry, as well as the subject of the bio-picture Austin Angel.

Dale Watson plays his Davenport engagement on September 19, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $20, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.