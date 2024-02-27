Dallas Moore, March 9

Saturday, March 9, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Boasting 25 years in the business, 17 albums, 300 performance dates a year, 600,000 Spotify listeners, and more than 6 million streams, award-winning country-music singer/songwriter Dallas Moore plays Davenport's Raccoon Motel on March 9, performing hits from the artist's repertoire and songs from his forthcoming album Gems and Jams.

With his career spanning a quarter-decade-plus, Moore has garnered the reverence of multiple generations who consider him to be the torchbearer for the Outlaw Country flame, and in the process, earning nicknames such as “The Hardest Working Man in Honky Tonk” and “Modern Day Hardcore Troubadour." Having toured with most all of the original architects of the Outlaw Country and Southern Rock movements respectively, Moore has garnered the reverence of multiple generations who consider him to be the torchbearer for the outlaw country flame

Released June, Moore's No God in Juarez features 10 songs of Moore’s original Honky Tonk Hero Billie Gant. Stating at DallasMoore.com that the recording was 20 years in the making, Moore describes this album as "a labor of love," as he has had the concept of doing an entire album of songs written by Gant and telling his story to the world through his songs since the early 2000s. According to Moore, Billie Gant was the first artist to become a hero, champion, friend and lifelong influence and inspiration to him when he was in the very beginning stages of his career. At the time, in the late 80’s and early 90’s, Gant was developing a reputation as the most charismatic entertainer in country music, touring with the likes of Johnny Paycheck, Hank Williams Jr, David Allen Coe, and Ernest Tubb, often stealing the show from his own legendary heroes.

No God in Juarez debuted at number 20 on the iTunes Country Albums chart; was one of the top 40 most added at the Americana Music Radio Chart; hit number five on the Alternative Country Specialty Chart; and spent four weeks at number one on the Roots Music Report. It also made Saving Country Music's Essential Albums of 2023 list, and led American Songwriter to rave, "Moore’s adept talents as a songwriter, performer, and entertainer gives an intuitive sense of how to get toes tapping, heads bobbing and heart-strings tugging."

Dallas Moore plays his headlining engagement in Davenport on March 9, the concert starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are available by visiting Raccoon Motel.com.