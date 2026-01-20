Dan Hubbard Album-Release Show, January 30

Friday, January 30, 7:30 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

With Elmore magazine raving about his “intimate and confessional” lyrics and Live Gig Shots describing him as “one of the best, most versatile songwriters around,” folk-rock singer/songwriter and Illinois native Dan Hubbard and his band return to Davenport's Redstone Room on January 30, the album-release show for his six song EP Vol 1: Letting Go demonstrating why Independent Clauses stated, “Dan Hubbard should be on your to-hear list.”

Born and raised in Bloomington, Illinois, Hubbard began playing guitar at age 15, and after graduating from Illinois State University, began to pursue a professional career in music. Assembling a team of like-minded musicians, the nascent artist originated Dan Hubbard & the Humadors, with whom he played from 2008 through 2014. The band recorded a self-titled 2008 debut that was followed by 2011's Live at the Castle Theater and The Love Show, the latter of which made the top 50 of Billboard's Roots Rock chart. While fronting his ensemble, Hubbard was also recording as a solo artist, his 2007 debut Life Is Sweet leading to 2010's See You Again and 2013's Livin' in the Heartland, a work that Nanobot Rock Reviews said “allows you to leave the complications of the real world behind and escape to a comfortable dimension of heartwarming reminiscence.”

In his 20-year career as a singer/songwriter Hubbard has released nine full studio albums, has toured extensively throughout the United States, and shared the stage with countless national acts including Martin Sexton, Andrew Combs, and Nikka Costa. Independent Clauses acclaimed Hubbard’s music as “beautiful, powerful, and often seemingly effortless," and this past October, the Illinois native dropped his 10th studio work with the six-song EP Vol 1: Letting Go. The first recording in a planned two-volume set, Vol 1: Letting Go features an eclectic mix of compositions, with Hubbard venturing into sub genres of R&B, soul, and pop. Three songs from this work were selected as semifinalists in the 2024 International Songwriting Competition in three separate genre categories, and Americana Highways, which said of the EP " it's raw and it’s real," added, "The songs express themes of the blatant struggle of letting someone go and trying, not always successfully, to find comfort again."

Dan Hubbard performs his album-release show at Davenport's Redstone Room on January 30 with an opening set by Mo & Co, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $15-18, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.