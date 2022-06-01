Banda Yurirense, June 10

Friday, June 10, 8 p.m.

Boasting more than 35 uninterrupted years of professional performance in the Mexican regional genre scene, the gifted musicians of Banda Yurirense headline a June 10 concert at the Rust Belt, these talents from Santo Tomas Salvatierra Guanajuato traveling to East Moline to share with audiences the Guanajuato style known as "the queen of the bajio."

Banda is a genre of regional Mexican music and the musical ensemble in which wind instruments, mostly of brass and percussion, are performed. The history of banda music in Mexico dates from the middle of the 19th century with the arrival of piston metal instruments, when community musicians tried to imitate military bands. The first bandas were formed in Southern and Central Mexico, and in each village of the different territories, there are certain types of brass bands, whether traditional, private, or municipal. With brass instruments in the state of Oaxaca dating back to the 1850s, the repertoire of the bands of Morelos, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Michoacán covered gustos, sones, vinuetes, funeral pieces, marches, danzones, valses, corridos, paso dobles, polkas, rancheras, alabanzas, and foxes.

The traditional bands that play Yucatecan jarana use the following instruments: clarinet, tenor saxophone, baritone saxophone, trumpet, trombone, timpani, snare drum, bass drum, cymbals, and güiro. Menawhile, traditional Oaxacan bands use a mix of saxophones and clarinets, fewer trumpets, and more tenor slide trombones, and the bass drum and cymbals are played separately. One of the oldest bands in recorded history is the Banda de Tlayacapan that was founded approximately in 1870, being one of the first to play la danza del Chinelo.

Brass bandas play a wide variety of song styles and instrumentals including rancheras, corridos, cumbias, charangas, ballads, boleros, salsas, bachatas, sones, chilenas, jarabes, mambos, danzones, tangos, sambas, bossa novas, pasodobles, marches, polkas, waltzes, mazurkas, chotís, and swing. Perhaps the most popular song played by bandas is "El Sinaloense" ("The Sinaloan"), written by Severiano Briseño in 1944. "El Sinaloense" has been recorded by hundreds of bandas, in both lyrical and instrumental versions, and the song has become so popular that many Sinaloans consider it their unofficial anthem.