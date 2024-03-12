Daniel Villarreal, March 28

Thursday, March 28, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of his fall release Lados B that Pitchfork called a "sunny, vibey jazz record" that "brings back a distinct era of rediscovery and anti-nostalgia," Chicago-based drumming powerhouse Daniel Villarreal returns to Davenport's Raccoon Motel for a March 28 headlining concert event, Villarreal's previous album Panamá 77 lauded by the Eisenberg Review as "a mesmerizing myriad of instrumental folk-funk sounds and psychedelic jazz texture.

A well-known drummer, musician, and DJ in the Chicago music scene, Villarreal is originally from Panamá, and fuses his pan-Latin style with influences of psychedelic rock, Cumbia, afro-beat, boogaloo, rock, free experimental jazz, hip-hop, and funk to create an original contemporary soundscape. On almost any night of the week in the Windy City, you’ll find him DJ-ing in at least one spot on bustling 18th Street in his home neighborhood of Pilsen. If he’s not there, he’s most likely playing drums with Dos Santos, Valebol, The Los Sundowns, or Ida y Vuelta – all bands he co-leads – or sitting in with Wild Belle or Rudy De Anda.

Villarreal may be most recognized for his expansive, genre-blending style and magnetic personality, but to musicians on the scene, it’s as much for his talents as a malleable and reliable drummer, with a deep pocket in many styles and sounds. And as a DJ, Daniel specializes in groovy vintage Afro-diasporic sounds, with his vinyl and digital DJ sets showcasing his knowledge of world music, electronica, Tropicalia, vintage Latin soul, Chicha, psychedelic Cumbia, Afrobeat, reggae, funk, and groovy deep-cuts beats.

Describing his debuting recording for the Chicago Reader, the artist said, "Panamá 77 states where I am as an artist, and where I stand at the moment. That’s why I put a title of something close to me, my homeland, my city of Panamá. And ’77 is the year I was born. My main goal is putting good stuff out there and representing my race, my ethnicity, who I am, and keeping true to myself. That’s also important. You can’t lose your identity in whatever you do. Everyone has their own charm and magic.” And reviewers have agreed that the artist has charm and magic to spare, with Uncut raving that Villarreal's latest release Lados B is "a giant of fine-tuned, free communication, full of spirit and intuitive elegance."

Daniel Villarreal plays his March 28 engagement with an additional set by Blue County Pistol, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $23.81, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.