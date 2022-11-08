08 Nov 2022

The Danielle Nicole Band, November 20

The Danielle Nicole Band at the Redstone Room -- November 20.

Sunday, November 20, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

With Blues Rock Review calling her “a captivating artist with a new take on a familiar genre” and Rock and Blues Muse labeling the musician “a gutsy and emotionally charged singer with a vocal range to die for,” award-winning blues rocker Danielle Nicole brings her Kansas City outfit to Common Chord's Redstone Room on November 20, when the Davenport crowd will be treated to the talents that made 2018's Cry No More a number-one smash on Billboard's Top Blues Albums chart.

Raised in a musical family that included her blues-musician father Bob Schnebelen, Nicole – performing as Danielle Nicole Schnebelen – began her music career in her early teens, singing at local coffee houses and open-mic nights. In 2000, while active in various other Kansas City-area bands, she and her brothers Nick and Kris formed the soul-blues ensemble Trampled Under Foot, which went on to release a self-titled album in 2006, followed by 2008's May I Be Excused, 2011's Wrong Side of Blues, two live records, and 2013's Badlands. The latter title won Contemporary Blues Album of the Year at the 2014 Blues Music Awards, with Danielle winning the award for Best Instrumentalist: Bass – the first woman in the awards body's history ever to do so.

After signing with Concord Music Group, the newly monikered Danielle Nicole released an eponymous debut EP in 2015 featuring keyboardist Mike “Shinetop” Sedovic and drummer Stanton Moore of Galactic, and her first solo LP – the New Orleans-recorded soul and blues release Wolf Den – followed later that year. The album, described by Blues Rock Review as “a fitting tribute to a historic city of innovative music and monumental talents,” reached number two on Billboard's Top Blues Albums chart, and was followed by 2017's Live at the Gospel Lounge and 2018's chart-topping Cry No More. The latter recording was nominated for a 2019 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album, and in May of 2019, Cry No More received two Blues Music Awards for Contemporary Blues Female Artist and Bass Instrumentalist. It went on to garner three additional Independent Blues Awards that September – for Best R&B Soul CD, Music Video for the album's title track, and R&B Soul Song for Prince's "How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore?" – and in 2021 and earlier this year, Nicole was awarded the Blues Foundation's Music Award for bass instrumentalist. She also appeared on the cover of Blues Blast Magazine, receiving the publication's Best Bass Guitar Award this past September.

The Danielle Nicole Band brings their tour to Davenport's Redstone Room on November 20 with an opening set by the Brandon Miller Band, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $20-22, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.com.

