Darren Kiely, January 20

Saturday, January 20, 8 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Currently touring in support of his new release Lost, which Entertainment Focus lauded as a "haunting, powerful EP ... with massive crossover appeal," Irish singer/songwriter Darren Kiely headlines a January 20 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, his recording also hailed by RockShot magazine as a work that "explores the triumphant war of overcoming self-doubt."

Hailing from a quaint town in Co. Cork, Ireland, Kiely’s folk-infused pop sound originates from his inherited love of traditional Irish music, intertwined with modern influences such as The Lumineers and Noah Kahan. At just five years old, Darren learned to play the tin whistle, and at age eight, he picked up the fiddle, eventually teaching himself to play guitar, as well. Kiely began singing in 2019, quickly garnering attention for his raw and fervent vocals and emotive delivery. After winning numerous honors at a national level in Irish traditional music, the singer/songwriter found his way to New York in 2022 to continue developing his own music and sound.

Since then, Kiely has entered Ireland's top-50 viral charts on three separate occasions: first with his debut single "How Could You Love Me,” and then by the acclaimed hits "Ella" and "Time To Leave.” The Celtic artist also recently added the buzzworthy new track “Mom & Dad” to his repertoire, which debuted in the top 40 on the Irish Singles Chart and also landed him in the top five on the Irish Home Grown chart. With more than 6.5 million total global streams under his belt and recent sold-out shows at Rockwood Music Hall and Mercury Lounge in New York and The Basement in Nashville, Kiely is set to bring his current "The Road Home Tour" to his home country of Ireland in November. With additionally scheduled stops in Cork, Dublin, Galway and Limerick, the tour sold out the same day that tickets went on sale.

Darren Kiely headlines his Davenport engagement on January 20 with an additional set by Kyndal Inskeep, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $20, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.