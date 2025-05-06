Dave Blunts, May 17

Saturday, May 17, 8 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Lauded by Complex for his "undeniable charisma and musical gifts," the site adding that "he isn't being called 'the underground Sean Kingston' for no reason, the Los Angeles-based Davenport native Dave Blunts brings his tour to Davenport's Capitol Theatre on May 17, the 23-year-old hip-hop musician and epo rapper's nearly two dozen singles including three released (so far) in 2025 alone: "Thinking of You," "Balcony," and "First Day Out the Hospital."

Born Davion Blessing in Salt Lake City, Utah, the rapper and his family moved to the Quad Cities when he was around three years old, and he began recording and releasing music to Facebook in 2018, adopting the stage name Dave Blunts. After contemplating quitting music in late 2023, Blunts began uploading videos to TikTok in 2024, quickly gaining popularity. He released three projects between February and March, as well as the single "The Cup," which received support from rapper Lil Yachty. Blessing later signed to the Los Angeles label Listen to the Kids, and on June 28, 2024, he released his debut studio album, Well Dude Here's My Thing.

In November of 2024, he performed at Juice Wrld Day, a concert commemorating late rapper Juice Wrld, while using an oxygen tank. Videos of the performance went viral, and during Blunts' set, he directed criticism towards rapper Snoop Dogg, who had previously insulted Blessing in an Instagram post. (Snoop Dogg later apologized for his comments.) On an episode of Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk podcast posted to YouTube on December 17, 2024, Blunts announced that his upcoming third studio album, following 2024's If I Could I Would, would be titled Exactly So Shut Up. The album, however, was ultimately titled You Can't Say That, and was released on April 18, 2025. On Christmas Eve of last year, Blunts also pledged to better his health, throwing away his signature purple tracksuit. He caught the flu shortly afterward, and was hospitalized again after his symptoms worsened, but not long afterward released a post on X that stated, "I'm not giving up as long as you guys don't give up on me."

Dave Blunts brings his tour to his former stomping grounds of Davenport on May 17, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $25-30, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/capitol-theatre.