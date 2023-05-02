Dave Mason, May 17

Wednesday, May 17, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Performing nationally in support of his most recent album Alone Together, Again – a recording that inspired Tinnitist to state that "the lyric content and music content of every song catches the senses of the listener and creates excitement – Dave Mason brings his "Endangered Species Tour 2023" to Davenport's Adler Theatre on May 17, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-r noted for his venerable solo career and his co-founding of legendary rock ensemble Traffic.

An English singer/songwriter and guitarist from Worcester, Mason first found fame with Traffic, which the musician co-founded in 1967 with Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi, and Chris Woodand.They began as a psychedelic rock group and diversified their sound through the use of instruments such as keyboards, harpsichord, sitar, and various reed instruments, and by incorporating jazz and improvisational techniques in their music. Mason left following the release of their debut album Mr. Fantasy, but rejoined halfway through the sessions for their next, self-titled album a year later. Beginning in 1969, however, Mason mostly pursued a solo career in the United States, and has consequently penned more than 100 songs, released three gold-certified albums (Alone Together, Dave Mason, and Mariposa De Oro), and delivered a platinum-selling smash with Let It Flow, which boasted the top-10 single “We Just Disagree."

Over the course of his career, Mason has played and recorded with many notable pop and rock musicians, including Paul McCartney, George Harrison, the Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Michael Jackson, David Crosby, Graham Nash, Fleetwood Mac, Leon Russell, and Cass Elliot. One of Mason's best known songs is "Feelin' Alright," recorded by Traffic in 1968 and later by many other performers, including Joe Cocker, whose version of the song was a hit in 1969. Currently touring with his ensemble that includes Marty Fera on percussion, Tony Patler on keys, Johnne Sambataro on guitar, and Ray Cardwell on bass, Mason was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a founding member of Traffic in 2004, and within the same year, he started a new electric-guitar company with business partner and industrial designer Ravi Sawhney. Since then, the artist has released four additional studio albums, and said to fans of his 2020Alone Together, Again,"I hope you’ll enjoy listening to Alone Together, Again as much as I had in making it. And I hope you’ll feel the love when you have it in your hands, and when the music hits your heart."

Dave Mason brings his national tour to Davenport on May 17 alongside special guests The Outlaws, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is $33-83, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.