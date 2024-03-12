Dave Simonett, March 23

Saturday, March 23, 8 p.m.

Codfish Hollow Basement, 3437 288th Avenue, Maquoketa IA

Performing a special season-opening concert at the Codfish Hollow Basement (not to be confused with the Codfish Hollow Barn), singer/songwriter and Trampled by Turtles frontman Dave Simonett headlines a March 23 engagement in Maquoketa, the artist's solo album Red Tail hailed by Acoustic Guitar for “the quiet lyricism of the songwriting – the sound of Simonett working on his craft and finding new colors to describe this moment of plainspoken, Midwestern honesty.”

As explained at First-Avenue.com, "Simonett has spent almost two decades as the lead singer, guitar player and songwriter for the widely popular and beloved roots band, Tramped By Turtles. He also fronts Dead Man Winter, a bull-bodied, emotionally resonant brand of Americana-infused indie rock band. He now boldly steps forward with a shining collection of new solo material for the first time under his own name called Red Tail. While Dead Man Winter's Furnace was a much-needed cathartic experience for Simonett during a dark time, he is not connecting these songs on Red Tail to his own life as he prefers to allow listeners to develop their own interpretations. The conversational and poetic style in which Simonett writes lends itself to this perfectly, inspired by the spacious and stark Northern woods of Minnesota, where he's from. Drawing from the outdoors, Simonett uses light, weather and imagery to paint introspective, cinematic scenes that are easy to lose yourself in."

Red Tail's reviewers have universally agreed. According to Americana Highways, "With Red Tail, Dave Simonett has put forth a lush, dream like recording that still manages to remain grounded and authentic to the roots we all seek." No Depression lauded "the immaculate production and pristine musicianship found on the record." Relix stated, "His bright acoustic picking drifts over the shimmering, ambient tones he produces on his electric guitar to increase the tension of the unresolved feelings he’s expressing." And in their coverage of Red Tail, the Associated Press News declared, "It’s probably not dinner music, and it’s definitely not party music, but it has more depth than [Simonett's] work with the band for which he’s known. And if you’re in a certain mood, maybe one that has you gazing out a window on a quiet rainy evening, this might be the vibe you’re looking for."

Dave Simonett headlines his Codfish Hollow Basement engagement on March 23 with an additional set by Christopher Gold, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $60, and more information on and tickets to this special “Basementstormer” event is available by visiting CodfishHollowBarnstormers.com.