David Lee Roth, July 31

Friday, July 31, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

With his larger-than-life personality and powerful voice that conveys all the energy, celebration, and hedonism of an all-night block party, music icon David Lee Roth brings his national tour to East Moline venue The Rust Belt on July 31, the rocker best known for his integral role in Van Halen’s meteoric rise to global dominance during the late ’70s and early ’80s, plus his massive successes as a solo artist.

With Roth one of the original members of Van Halen's debuting 1972 lineup, the band signed a contract with Warner Bros. Records in 1977, and in the following year released the album Van Halen. Over the next few years, the band alternated album releases, one per year between 1979 and 1982, and touring to increasing commercial and critical acclaim, becoming one of the world's most successful and influential rock bands. In 1984, Van Halen released 1984, which peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 and had the band's sole No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, "Jump.” After the tour promoting that album, Roth left the band, reportedly due to artistic and personal tensions with Eddie Van Halen.

Roth's solo discography, meanwhile, consists of six studio albums, one extended play, one compilation album, and 20 singles. Of his eight albums, four have been certified Gold or higher by the Recording Industry Association of America. Eat 'Em and Smile, Skyscraper, and Crazy from the Heat are certified Platinum, and A Little Ain't Enough is certified Gold.

Roth has released 20 singles, with four of those reaching the Top 40 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. His debut single, 1985's "California Girls,” reached number three on Hot 100, and 1988's "Just Like Paradise" reached number six on the same chart. "Just Like Paradise" is also Roth's first number-one single on any Billboard chart, having rreached number one on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. Most of his singles have experienced international chart success, most notably in Canada and New Zealand, where Roth has several Top 20 hits in both countries.

Since the release of Diamond Dave (2003), Roth has put out many non-album singles since 2020, though no further albums. In 2006, he re-joined Van Halen – the band that he helped propel to international superstardom – and then toured extensively. Roth's first full-length album with Van Halen since 1984, A Different Kind of Truth, was released in February 2012 to widespread commercial and critical success. Twelve of Roth's albums have been certified Gold in the U.S. by the RIAA and 11 have been certified Platinum in the U.S. by the RIAA (Van Halen and solo combined).

David Lee Roth performs his headlining engagement in East Moline on July 31, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $101.43, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.