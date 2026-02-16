16 Feb 2026

David Wimbish of the Collection, March 5

By Reader Staff

David Wimbish of the Collection at the Raccoon Motel -- March 5.

Thursday, March 5, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Traveling the country in support of his 2025 release David Wimbish & the Collection, headliner David Wimbish makes his debut at Davenport's Raccoon Motel on March 5, Pop Passion Music Blog raving that the artist's "brand-new, self-titled album takes classic The Collection fan favorites and gives them a fresh, raw, emotional spin that sheds a whole new light on their meanings."

As stated at Nettwerk.com: "After four albums, and countless shows with his band The Collection, David Wimbish returns to his origins with the onset of his new incarnation as a solo artist, David Wimbish & The Collection. The singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist’s first demonstration of this new direction will be his self-titled LP, featuring new music and alternate versions of fan favorite tracks from previous albums.

'When my career began, the name of the project was David Wimbish & The Collection,' he says, 'but over the following years, what was originally a solo project became a band. The relationships were close, both emotionally and musically, and they remain that way. But after 10 years of playing as a band, life decided it was time for that chapter to end. I’ve loved making and performing music with my friends. There have been so many beautiful moments we’ve shared, and I am incredibly grateful to my bandmates, and our fans, for all of it. But there’s a new life to this next chapter. I’m getting back to a more organic sonic footprint that’s more focused on serving the song. I returned to writing in a way that I hadn’t in a long time and stepping into a very honest space.'

“In pursuing this return to his roots, Wimbish found the perfect cohort to bring this new vision to life in producer Marshall Altman [Matt Nathanson, Trevor Hall]. For the first time in his recording career David cut songs entirely live in the studio, which birthed raw, emotion-driven performances that elevated the songs to match the depth of their subject matter."

David Wimbish of The Collection plays his headlining engagement in Davenport on March 5 alongside Jesse DeContro of The Pinkerton Raid, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $21.17, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

    

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Real Astrology and RCR Crossword every week?) 

Subscribe!

* indicates required

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 