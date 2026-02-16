David Wimbish of the Collection, March 5

Thursday, March 5, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Traveling the country in support of his 2025 release David Wimbish & the Collection, headliner David Wimbish makes his debut at Davenport's Raccoon Motel on March 5, Pop Passion Music Blog raving that the artist's "brand-new, self-titled album takes classic The Collection fan favorites and gives them a fresh, raw, emotional spin that sheds a whole new light on their meanings."

As stated at Nettwerk.com: "After four albums, and countless shows with his band The Collection, David Wimbish returns to his origins with the onset of his new incarnation as a solo artist, David Wimbish & The Collection. The singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist’s first demonstration of this new direction will be his self-titled LP, featuring new music and alternate versions of fan favorite tracks from previous albums.

'When my career began, the name of the project was David Wimbish & The Collection,' he says, 'but over the following years, what was originally a solo project became a band. The relationships were close, both emotionally and musically, and they remain that way. But after 10 years of playing as a band, life decided it was time for that chapter to end. I’ve loved making and performing music with my friends. There have been so many beautiful moments we’ve shared, and I am incredibly grateful to my bandmates, and our fans, for all of it. But there’s a new life to this next chapter. I’m getting back to a more organic sonic footprint that’s more focused on serving the song. I returned to writing in a way that I hadn’t in a long time and stepping into a very honest space.'

“In pursuing this return to his roots, Wimbish found the perfect cohort to bring this new vision to life in producer Marshall Altman [Matt Nathanson, Trevor Hall]. For the first time in his recording career David cut songs entirely live in the studio, which birthed raw, emotion-driven performances that elevated the songs to match the depth of their subject matter."

David Wimbish of The Collection plays his headlining engagement in Davenport on March 5 alongside Jesse DeContro of The Pinkerton Raid, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $21.17, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.