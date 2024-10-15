A Day to Remember, October 26

Saturday, October 26, 7 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

Lauded for their amalgamation of metalcore and pop-punk heard in albums such as Common Courtesy, You're Welcome, and their chart-topping Bad Vibrations, vocalist Jeremy McKinnon, rhythm guitarist Neil Westfall, percussionist/drummer Alex Shelnutt, and lead guitarist Kevin Skaff bring their rock outfit A Day to Remember to Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK on October 26, this night to remember sure to feature hits including "Feedback," "Miracle," and the number-one sensation "Paranoia."

To date, A Day to Remember's discography is composed of seven studio albums, three video albums, three extended plays, and 22 singles. After all playing in different groups in the Ocala music scene, the band's singer McKinnon, guitarists Westfall and Tom Denney, bassist Joshua Woodard, and drummer Bobby Scruggs came together in 2003, and soon after, A Day to Remember began their professional career playing only seven shows in their first year of touring. The musicians self-released an EP titled Halos for Heros, Dirt for the Dead in 2004, which was sold at their live shows.[ Their eponymous and second EP was then released in January of 2005 as a precursor to their debut studio album, and contained demo versions of six songs. In February of 2005, A Day to Remember subsequently signed to Indianola, which they released their debut album And Their Name Was Treason, a recording that went on to sell more than 10,000 copies

Their second album, For Those Who Have Heart, was released in January of 2007 and peaked at number 17 on Billboard's Heatseekers Album chart, while a re-release charted at number 43 on the Independent Albums chart. Released in February of 2009, Homesick charted at number 21 on the Billboard 200 chart and at number one on the Independent Albums chart. From the A Day to Remember release, the "Have Faith in Me" single charted at number 40 on Alternative Songs chart, while the second single "The Downfall of Us All" and album track "If It Means a Lot to You" were both certified Gold by the RIAA for 500,000 downloads each.

Arriving in 2010, A Day to Remember's fourth album What Separates Me from You debuted at number 11 on the Billboard 200, with its lead single "All I Want" peaking at number 12 on the Alternative Songs chart. The group's Fifth album, 2013's Common Courtesy, was first released only digitally due a legal label dispute, yet a physical release followed later. Three years later, the musicians released their sixth album Bad Vibrations, earning the rockers their highest Billboard rankings yet by charting at number two on the Billboard 200. And A Day to Remember, in 2021, released their seventh album You're Welcome, which boasted a quintet of singles in "Degenerates," "Resentment," "Mindreader," "Brick Wall," and "Everything We Need."

A Day to Remember brings their national tour to the Moline amphitheater on October 26 alongside special guests August Burns Red and Stand Atlantic, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $39.50-69.50, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.