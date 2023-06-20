Deana Carter, July 6

Thursday, July 6, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

A chart-topping, multi-platinum-selling, Grammy nominated singer/songwriter tales the stage at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on July 6 when the venue hosts a night with Deana Carter, the county-music superstar baled for number-one Billboard sngles including “Strawberry Wine,” “We Danced Anyway,” and “:How Do I Get There.”

Born in Nashville in 1966, Carter's first big break came when one of her demo tapes caught the attention of Willie Nelson, who invited her to take part in the 1994 Farm Aid VII concert as the show's only female soloist. That same tape led to a contract with Capitol Records that year, and in early 1995, Carter released her debut album Did I Shave My Legs for This? in the United Kingdom. The following year, the artist released her debut country single "Strawberry Wine," which reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart. Did I Shave My Legs for This? was consequently released in North America (keeping only three of the original tracks) to great success, debuting at number two on the U.S. Top Country Albums chart and selling more than five million copies. The album produced two additional chart-topping hits in "We Danced Anyway" and "How Do I Get There," and Carter was featured on the soundtrack to the 1997 animated film Anastasia for her rendition of "Once Upon a December". That same year, she was nominated as Top New Female Vocalist at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Carter enjoyed other top-10 charting Billboard hits in 1998's Everything Is Gonna Be Alright, 2003's I'm Just a Girl, and 2005's The Story of My Life, and her long list of accolated includes two Grammy nominations for Best Country Female Vocal Performance and one for Best Country Song (for "You & Tequila"); a Country Music Association Award for Single of the Year (for "Strawberry Wine); five additional CMMA nominations; and three nods from the Academy of Country Music Awards. Her last release Southern Way of Life was Carter's first effort as Label CEO on her own Little Nugget Records, distributed by Sony/Red. These songs weave through the sometimes-rocky terrain of adulthood, including loss of love, relationships on many different levels, trials, and tribulations, Carter now divides her time between Los Angeles, Florida, and Nashville, writing and producing for both the pop/rock and country markets when not on the road touring.

Deana Carter plays her Event Center engagement on July 6, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $15-35, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino,com.