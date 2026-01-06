Decade of Decadence, January 17

Saturday, January 17, 7:30 p.m.

Orpheum Theatre, 57 South Kellogg Street, Galesburg IL

With more than 250 shows under their belts to date, the tribute talents of Decade of Decadence have rocked stages all across the Midwest, and on January 17, the group brings the sights, sounds, and energy of '80s arena rock to life at Galesburg's Orpheum Theatre, playing the biggest and best anthems of the hair-metal era.

Over the years, the talents of Decade of Decadence have shared stages with iconic acts including Quiet Riot, Stephen Pearcy of RATT, Great White, Warrant, Bulletboys, Winger, Firehouse, and Brandon Gibbs of Poison. The group's set list, meanwhile, takes fans straight back to the glory days of the 1980s with hits from such bands as Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, Journey, Guns N’ Roses, Van Halen, Metallica, and more. Among the notable venues and events the band has performed for include: Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater; Gem City Concert Series; Lake of the Ozarks; River City Casino; The Forge; Caterpillar Performing Arts Center; Olympic South Theater; Wentzville Fall Festival; Lincoln Square Theater; and Pour Bros. Summer Concert Series. And it’s always Nothin’ But a Good Time as Decade of Decadence delivers nonstop sing-along anthems, along with high-energy performances that will have you rocking all night.

Five gifted rockers compose the Decade of Decadence ensemble, the exhilarating touring act featuring: front man and vocalist Mark Lee (Canyon; Joe Raider; Exit); guitarist and vocalist Jon “Jonny” Cowell (2MASS Denial; Absent Image; The Holdouts; Only2Remain); bassist and backing vocalist Rich Goosens (Casual 69; The Holdouts; 2MASS Denial; Absent Image; Angelust); guitarist Cory Petty (Bakkdraft; Mind's Eye; Flyin' Dorito Bros; Simply Bent; Sugar Buzz); and “keeper of the cowbell” Kory Piles (Sweet Cheater; Bakkdraft; Sugar Buzz; Mind's Eye; UGT; Sextion 8; TMP; Hectic).

Decade of Decadence brings their tour to the Orpheum Theatre on January 17, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $26-36.20, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)342-2299 and visiting GalesburgOrpheum.org.

Decade of Decadence brings their tour to the Orpheum Theatre on January 17, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $26-36.20, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)342-2299 and visiting GalesburgOrpheum.org.