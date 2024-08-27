Deer Tick, September 8

Sunday, September 8, 8 p.m.

Codfish Hollow Barn, 5013 288th Avenue, Maquoketa IA

Currently touring in support of their 2024 album Contractual Obligations, a recording that The Grateful Web praised as a "wildly life-affirming portrait of growing older without losing heart," the alternative rockers of Deer Tick headline a September 8 concert at Maquoketa's Codfish Hollow Barn, their latest recording also inspiring Mxdwn Music to rave that "each song has a story that opens up new emotions simultaneously through powerful lyricism and a passionate production."

Composed of singer/songwriter John J. McCauley, guitarist Ian O'Neil, bassist Christopher Ryan, and drummer Dennis Ryan, Deer Tick originated in 2004 as the duo My Other Face, a vehicle McCauley's songwriting. Having previously played in high-school bands Kadaver, El Toro, and Metro Savages, McCauley changed direction from the heavier rock music he had grown up with after discovering Hank Williams. After performing alongside a rotating series of musicians, McCauley's newly named Deer Tick released three albums – 2007's War Elephant, 2008's Born on Flag Day, and 2010's The Black Dirt Sessions – prior to its 2010 network-television debut on Late Show with David Letterman. After their performance, a deal was signed with French label Fargo Records to distribute all three albums throughout the United Kingdom and Europe, based largely on a rave from Britain's renowned music journalist Allan Jones: “Deer Tick noisily essayed the kind of rock 'n' roll you don’t hear these days as often as you’d maybe like – the sort that lights up everything around it like a burning house.”

In 2011, the band released their fourth album Divine Providence, the first to feature the current and definitive Deer Tick lineup. The recording displayed a louder and rawer sound than previous releases and led to the group being compared to the Kinks, the Rolling Stones, and the Replacements. Recorded in Portland, Oregon, with Los Lobos' Steve Berlin, 2013's Negativity became the ensemble's fifth album, and it was followed by the dual release of Deer Tick Vol. 1 and 2, which inspired Consequence of Sound to rave, "Deer Tick have long been a band beloved for their ability to be masterful in their jack-of-all-trades approach to songwriting, and that’s never been more clear than on these two self-titled albums.” Prior to the recently released Contractual Obligations, Deer Tick debuted a compilation album in 2019's Mayonnaise, as well as last year's studio LP Emotional Contracts, which led Americana UK to rave, "You have to believe that Deer Tick have the energy and maturity to keep going for at least another 20 years."

Deer Tick headlines their Maquoketa engagement on September 8 with an opening set by Sugadaisy, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $45, and more information and tickets are available by visiting CodfishHollowBarnstormers.com.