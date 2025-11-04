Delaney Bailey, November 18

Tuesday, November 18, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Hailed by The Reflector for songs that are "emotional, intimate, and cinematic," indie-pop, folk, and jazz singer/songwriter Delaney Bailey headlines a November 18 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the artist's 2022 EP (i would have followed you) lauded by Ones to Watch as "a hauntingly breathtaking folk project that both disintegrates you yet reminds you just how alive you really are."

As stated in her biography at BigHassle.com, "A fine artist will imprint emotion on canvas with strong and intentional brushstrokes. Though she may not exactly be putting brush to canvas, Delaney Bailey imprints heavy feelings of heartbreak, betrayal, isolation, and uncertainty onto her music with alternately ethereal and expressive vocals. Her dynamic voice feels right at home layered into the fabric of otherworldly beat-craft, expansive sonic vistas, and living and breathing soundscapes.

"Growing up in Indiana, Delaney uncovered her passion for music early on. Given that she was named after Jimmy Buffett’s daughter, it’s perhaps no surprise. She went from listening to Norah Jones and Adele to My Chemical Romance, Pierce The Veil, Nick Drake, Lorde, and Grizzly Bear. Simultaneously, she honed her voice by singing in theater and choir throughout high school. With seven siblings, she had an unpredictable and interesting childhood, to say the least. As such, she developed keen empathy and a heightened sense of understanding.

“'Since I grew up around so many different individuals, it became an important skill to learn why others were feeling the way they were and, in turn, why I was feeling how I was,' she goes on. 'I knew what mood everybody would be in based on what was going and how to navigate it. I’ve always had an ability to look internally, and I don’t take it for granted. Maybe it contributed to me growing up a little too fast, but it makes for good songwriting.'

"In the middle of freshman year at Indiana University Bloomington, she endured an intense breakup and chose to write songs as an outlet. Her early uploads resonated online, so she bought a professional Focusrite audio interface (thanks to her followers sending money in a show of support), Ableton, and a microphone. Launching her career, she dropped 'Loving & Losing,' and it exploded online. In its wake, she picked up the pace with 'Coffee Stained Smile' and the This Is About You EP highlighted by 'Finish Line' and 'For You.' However, the songstress reached critical mass with the breakout 'j’s lullaby (darlin’i’d wait for you),' amassing 128 million Spotify streams and landing on the New York Times’ 'Best Songs of 2022.' Her prolific streak continued with (i would have followed you) [2022], what we leave behind EP [2023], and Chiaroscuro EP [2024]. Hits Daily Double applauded the latter as 'a poignant reminder that even in the depths of pain there is always a glimmer of light to lead the way,' and Ones to Watch christened her 'a natural-born storyteller.'"

Delaney Bailey headlines her Davenport engagement on November 18 with additional sets by This House Is Creaking and Lainey Jean, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $21.17, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.