Derision Cult, May 27

Wednesday, May 27, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Hailed by ReGen Magazine as "one of the current industrial/metal scene's sharpest acts," the touring musicians of Derision Cult headline a May 27 engagement at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, Metal Temple Magazine adding that the band's 2025 release The Mercenary Notes, Pt. 2 "flows freely between hardened metal and jolly good fun, and it's a strange combination, but it just works."

As stated at DerisionCult.com, the band "was founded in 2014 by Dave McAnally in Chicago, Illinois. After a hiatus from music and a conversation with the frontman of DIE WARZAU that reframed how he thought about art, Dave returned with a clearer sense of direction and a new lineup.

"Sean Payne, a Chicago-based producer, handles synths and programming. Brad Huston plays guitars and additional programming, and Jesse Hunt, also a member of Pigface and a host of Industrial projects in the Midwest, plays drums. Dave handles vocals and guitar.

"The name comes from a critic's review of The Room, which described the film's fanbase as a 'cult of derision.' The idea that mass mockery could transform something into a beloved phenomenon stuck with Dave, particularly as he watched brands start engineering outrage as a growth strategy. That tension between authenticity and manipulation became a recurring theme in the music.

"Derision Cult signed with Glitch Mode Recordings in 2021 and have since worked with Chris Connelly of Pigface, Martin Atkins of Nine Inch Nails, Stabbing Westward, and Cyanotic. Their sound draws from metal, new and classic industrial and even outlaw country sounds balancing guitar aggression, programmed rhythm, and atmospheric texture."

Derision Cult plays their headlining engagement in Davenport on May 27 with additional sets by 12 Gauge Autopsy and Wyvern, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $15.88, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.