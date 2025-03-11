Desperate Electric, March 26

Wednesday, March 26, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With TJPL News raving that the duo's vocals are "totally gorgeous, expressing different vocal ranges with catchy lyrics," the Montana-based indie-pop outfit Desperate Electric headlines a March 26 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the Billings Gazette stating that the bold bounce of the musician's music proves that "Desperate Electric aren't just a band. They’re a vibe."

Hailing from the mountains of Montana, the duo composed of Kayti Korte and Ben Morris , as stated at DesperateElectric.com, "is a blissful matrimony of futuristic R&B and retro dance grooves. Their idiosyncratic approach to songwriting and production has garnered them national acclaim in the span of a few short years. The duo’s live shows are typified by effortless vocal harmonies, uninhibited showmanship, and lethal musical prowess." Blue World Blog's Matt Asaro said, "Fusing elements of funk, rock, soul, pop, and R&B, with cosmo-tronic production, they create a musical experience that’s both futuristic and nostalgic. Moving the listener to dance, think, and reflect, they peer into their mirrors’ darkest corners, openly exploring who they are, what they’ve done, who they want to be, and how they need to change, grow, or evolve to get there."

Korte and Morris are currently touring in support of their most recent album Don't Fall in Love, and as DesperateElectric.com continued, the duo's discography "is a testament to their versatility. Their soulful pop sound is infused with elements of funk, R&B, and disco, resulting in a fusion of timeless melodies and modern production. With catchy hooks, thought-provoking lyrics, and irresistible beats, their music is both uplifting and deeply resonant, serving as a soulful soundtrack for life's triumphs and tribulations."

In its review of the pair's latest full-length recording, Music Arena GH raved, "If you ever wondered what it might sound like to party under the northern lights while wrestling with existential desire, Don’t Fall in Love by Desperate Electric is probably close. Dangerously close. The album is a shimmering rollercoaster of want and woes – like sipping neon cocktails that buzz under your skin, knowing the hangover might hit harder than expected, but loving it anyway."

Desperate Electric takes the stage in Davenport on March 26 with an additional set by Out in Front, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $15.88, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.