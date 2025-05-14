Deuce 'n a Quarter, May 18

Sunday, May 18, 3 p.m.

Moline Viking Club, 1450 41st Street, Moline IL

Lauded by Blues-E-News as "a hot Columbus blues band fronted by the strong voice and wailing harp of Brian Peters," the exhilarating talents of Deuce 'n a Quarter play a special May 18 concert at Moline's Viking Club, this presentation by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society treating audiences to an ensemble that, according to Blues Blast magazine, "goes from zero to 60 right out of the gate."

As stated at the Mississippi Valley Blues Society web site, "Deuce ‘n a Quarter takes its name from the classic 225-inch Buick Electra – a car built for comfort, power, and unmistakable style. Much like its namesake, the band blends soulful ease with undeniable energy, delivering a modern take on the blues that’s both deeply rooted and refreshingly original.

"Led by frontman and harmonica powerhouse Brian Peters, Deuce ‘n a Quarter crafts music that resonates with emotion, groove, and authenticity. Their 2023 release, Keep Moving On, showcases the band’s signature sound – a rich mix of heartfelt lyrics, passionate vocals, and tight, rhythmic musicianship. From the aching sorrow of 'Why,' written about Peters’ personal loss, to the driving title track and the joyful swing of 'Swinging at the Blues,' the album reflects life’s full emotional spectrum.

"Deuce ‘n a Quarter isn’t just studio-deep – they’ve earned national recognition on the stage as well. In 2023, the band was a finalist at the International Blues Challenge, where Peters was also honored with the prestigious Lee Oskar Best Harmonica Player Award. That accolade, paired with their fiery live performances and audience connection, underscores what fans already know: this band is the real deal. Blending contemporary rhythm and blues with classic sensibilities, Deuce ‘n a Quarter delivers music that feels familiar yet fresh – a ride worth taking. Whether you catch them live or on record, the band is bound to move you."

Deuce 'n a Quarter plays their Moline Viking Club engagement on May 18, and admission to the 3 p.m. concert is $10 for Mississippi Valley Blues Society members and $12 for non-members. For information, call (563)322-5837 and visit MVBS.org.