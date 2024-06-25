Devin Champlin, July 11

Thursday, July 11, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With the artist a musical talent who, according to the Lake Oswego Review, "writes songs that stick in your head and settle in your heart," Sons of Rainier frontman Devin Champlin headlines a July 11 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, High Horse Blog adding that the indie musician "writes songs that are playful and well-crafted in a voice reminiscent of Michael Hurley and the author Richard Brautigan."

As stated in his biography at DevinChamplin.com: "Champlin came up in the all-ages punk scene of late 90's Chicago, shortly thereafter moving West, trading his stratocaster for a banjo, and immersing himself in various forms of American folk music. He spent over a decade touring and playing with The Gallus Brothers, The Crow Quill Night Owls, and a handful of other loose organizations of young fogies. Many hours were spent deciphering guitar lines from 78 RPM records, fiddling with friends in campgrounds, and reveling in the joys of self-made music and culture. While the musical focus was on old fiddle tunes and the like, songwriting was always happening quietly in the background and would appear in spurts at a house show, or a backyard fire.

"In 2017, Champlin connected with Dean Johnson, Sam Gelband, and Charlie Meyer to form The Sons of Rainier, a band crafted lovingly around Devin's songwriting. With little else but a few tours, and two self released albums (2018's Down In Pancake Valley and 2023's Take Me Anywhere), the band has gained a cult following that speaks to the dynamic, heartfelt care that they have put into these songs and arrangements.

"Devin's solo releases showcase his variety of influence, and willingness to jump genre. How To Change From Blue To Green (2021) is a mix of what Chris Acker called 'earthly folk songs, spacey instrumentals and bedroom rock and roll.' Quality Club Special (2022) is an all instrumental album featuring synth, and drop-tuned guitar, and was mostly recorded in the sleeper car of an Amtrak train. Up, Down, All Around (2023), which is a four-song EP recorded in one sitting, two original fiddle songs, and two dreamy fingerpicked guitar singers, was initially released as a limited edition (58) lathe cut 7-inch record. He's spent a chunk of Fall 2023 in the studio, collaborating with a small crew to bring to life the newest batch of songs. Leaning less into genre, and more into the meat of the song, Devin can't help but to be a bit lo-fi and easy going."

Devin Champlin plays his Davenport engagement on July 11 with an additional set by Marshall Tinnermeier, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $15.88, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.