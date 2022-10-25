Dickie, November 6

Sunday, November 6, 7 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

With Time Out Chicago praising the artist as a musician who "excels at morphing the smallest of melodic chunks into grandiose statements of purpose," singer/songwriter Dick Prall – performing under his stage moniker Dickie – headlines a November 6 concert at the Redstone Room in Davenport venue Common Chord, the Iowa sensation's most recent album Minus Thieves lauded by Music Existence as being "full of supremely crafted and masterfully executed tunes."

On Dickie’s self-titled debut release, Prall took a succession of personal losses and nestled them inside a beautifully-layered soundtrack. The intimate and moody testimonial was cited as “Best Indie Rock Release of 2015” by Music Existence, also making its way onto several top-10 lists that same year. Four years later, Prall found himself in a nostalgic headspace that led to a reunion with friends and co-producers Pat Sansone of Wilco and Joshua Shapera, resulting in a stripped-back mix of reflective and pulsating tunes stamped into the 10-track sing-along Minus Thieves. This simplified effort was tracked at The Magic Barn, a rural studio outside the small town of Solon, Iowa, whose fame came from housing the original recording equipment of New York’s now-defunct The Magic Shop. Iconic artists such as David Bowie, Lou Reed, and Blondie all made records at the renowned space, and by applying a formula of straightforward guitars fused seamlessly with tight, no-frills rhythms, the minimal production of Minus Thieves impeccably highlights the core of Dickie's hook-laden songwriting.

Over the years, the singer/songwriter has shared stages with such great artists as Wilco, Young the Giant, Blind Pilot, Allen Stone, and the late Justin Towns Earle, and Dickie has long been the beneficiary of considerable praise. Pop Matters wrote that the artist "crafts fault-free melodies that make the listener very eager to find out what's around the corner," while the Chicago Sun-Times raved, "Prall has achieved a brand of rootsy power-pop that is smart, introspective, and filled with great hooks." The Rock and Roll Report, meanwhile, extolled, "From the first note, the self-titled release from Dickie is a pleasure to listen to. The 10 tracks on the release work well as a whole as each song on the release seems to beg the listener to continue listening."

Dickie plays his Davenport engagement on November 6 with an opening set by Good Morning Midnight, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $10-75, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.