24 Jun 2025

Dierks Bentley, July 5

By Reader Staff

Dierks Bentley at TPC at Deere Run -- July 5.

Saturday, July 5, 5:45 p.m.

TPC at Deere Run, 3100 Heather Knoll, Silvis IL

With his June recording Broken Branches hailed by Cryptic Rock as "phenomenal from top to bottom," singing/songwriting superstar and Grand Ole Opry member Dierks Bentley performs a July 5 engagement in the 2025 John Deere Classic's "Concerts on the Course" series, the artist's studio albums accounting for 27 singles on Billboard's Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, 18 of which reached number one.

Bentley began his professional career working and researching old footage of country performances at The Nashville Network, and in 2003, Capitol Nashville released Bentley's self-titled debut album. Its first single “What Was I Thinkin'” reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, with the next two singles – “My Last Nam” and “How Am I Doin'” – reaching numbers 17 and four, respectively. The album went on to be certified platinum by the RIAA, and Bentley's second recording, 2005's Modern Day Drifter, spawned another pair of number-one singles in “Come a Little Closer” and “Settle for a Slowdown,” as well as a number-three hit in “Lot of Leavin' Left to Do.” That album, another platinum-seller, won Bentley won the CMA's Horizon Award (now Best New Artist) and led to Bentley being invited to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry. His induction took place on October 1, 2005, and Bentley currently stands as the Opry's third-youngest member after Carrie Underwood and Josh Turner.

With the gifted singer/songwriter also adept on both guitar and banjo, Bentley has found his studio albums accounting for 25 singles on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, with 17 of them – including 2009's “Sideways,” 2011's “Am I the Only One,” and 2016's “Somewhere on a Beach” – reaching number one. And while Bentley is still awaiting a Grammy Award victory after 14 nominations in 11 years, the artist is no stranger to professional accolades, having won a CMA Award for Vocal Event of the Year, a CMT Music Award for Performance of the Year, and, in 2019, the Merle Haggard Spirit Award at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Prior to his current tour, Bentley traveled the country in support of last year's Gravel & Gold, his first studio album since 2018's The Mountaintop, which also topped the Billboard charts and produced number-one singles in “Women, Amen” and “Burning Man.”

Dierks Bentley performs his July 5 "Concerts on the Course" set at Silvis' TPC at Deere Run at 5:45 p.m., and patrons must have purchased a Sunday ticket or use their FLEX ticket for admission to the show. For more information and tickets on this year's John Deere Classic and the Dierks Bentley concert, visit JohnDeereClassic.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Real Astrology and RCR Crossword every week?) 

Subscribe!

* indicates required

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 