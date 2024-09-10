Dierks Bentley, September 20

Friday, September 20, 7 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

Nominated for more than a dozen Grammy Awards and winner of three Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, singing/songwriting superstar and Grand Ole Opry member Dierks Bentley brings his “Gravel & Gold Tour” to Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK on September 20, his 2023 Gravel & Gold inspiring AllMusic to rave that "when combined with the occasional barn burner, such as the jocular bluegrass closer 'High Note,'" the album "delivers a recipe for a good time."

Bentley began his professional career working and researching old footage of country performances at The Nashville Network, and in 2003, Capitol Nashville released Bentley's self-titled debut album. Its first single “What Was I Thinkin'” reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, with the next two singles – “My Last Nam” and “How Am I Doin'” – reaching numbers 17 and four, respectively. The album went on to be certified platinum by the RIAA, and Bentley's second recording, 2005's Modern Day Drifter, spawned another pair of number-one singles in “Come a Little Closer” and “Settle for a Slowdown,” as well as a number-three hit in “Lot of Leavin' Left to Do.” That album, another platinum-seller, won Bentley won the CMA's Horizon Award (now Best New Artist) and led to Bentley being invited to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry. His induction took place on October 1, 2005, and Bentley currently stands as the Opry's third-youngest member after Carrie Underwood and Josh Turner.

With the gifted singer/songwriter also adept on both guitar and banjo, Bentley has found his studio albums accounting for 25 singles on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, with 17 of them – including 2009's “Sideways,” 2011's “Am I the Only One,” and 2016's “Somewhere on a Beach” – reaching number one. And while Bentley is still awaiting a Grammy Award victory after 14 nominations in 11 years, the artist is no stranger to professional accolades, having won a CMA Award for Vocal Event of the Year, a CMT Music Award for Performance of the Year, and, in 2019, the Merle Haggard Spirit Award at the Academy of Country Music Awards. The artist is currently touring in support of last year's Gravel & Gold, Bentley's first studio album since 2018's The Mountaintop, which also topped the Billboard charts and produced number-one singles in “Women, Amen” and “Burning Man.”

Dierks Bentley brings his “Gravel & Gold Tour” to the Moline amphitheater on September 20 alongside special guests Chase Rice and Ella Langley, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $30.75-100.75, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.