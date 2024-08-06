The Dig 3, August 18

Sunday, August 18, 4 p.m.

Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill, 2606 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

With Living Blues hailing their self-titled 2022 debut recording as a work that "hums with vitality, spontaneity, and spice," the gifted Chicago-blues musicians of The Dig 3 perform an August 18 Mississippi Valley Blues Society concert at Davenport's Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill, their 2023 album Damn the Rent leading the Chicago Blues Guide to rave, "There is no letdown whatsoever in song variety, inventiveness, and individual and collective capabilities."

Dispelling the notion that no good came from the pandemic, The Dig 3 formed during the 2020 lockdown, and boasts the talents of vocalist and guitarist Andrew Duncanson, multi-instrumentalist Gerry Hundt, and harmonica great Ronnie Shellist, whose backyard was the site of the trio's first rehearsals. As stated at TheDigBand3.com, "Whiskey vocals, masterful harmonica, and keen original songs stay tethered to grooves only possible when the rhythm section is one person. Walking the tightrope between urgency and ease, Dig 3 creates roots music with power and subtlety, perfected by decades of house-parties and honky tonks." Proud Papa Promotions' Kevin Johnson adds, "It’s so refreshing to hear a group of young talented good friends playing killer old school blues with unique originality, taste, subtlety, and emotion, and all while having an absolute blast doing it. This is some of the most lowdown, raw, wild, and dirty blues I've heard in a long time ... . Think Big John Wrencher's Chicago Blues classic Maxwell Street Blues from ’69!"

The musicians are currently touring in support of their 2023 release Damn the Rent, which has amassed major acclaim among music reviewers. Writing for Blues Blast magazine, Steve Jones wrote, "Raw, traditional blues, and fantastic musicianship and singing, are the hallmarks of this CD. I truly loved the album; every cut is a standout and each deliver the goods. I commend Andy, Gerry, and Ronnie for their outstanding effort and another great recording." Blues Roadhouse's Jim White, meanwhile, raved of Damn the Rent, "It’s clean and pure, but at the same time raw and gritty, with unmistakable passion for the music. And the music, all original, feels just like it’s been freshly dredged from its swampy origins. How to best say it? Damn the Rent is a damn fine album."

The Dig 3 play their Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill set on August 18, admission to the 4 p.m. Mississippi Valley Blues Society event is $10 at the door, and more information is available by calling (563)322-5837 and visiting MVBS.org.