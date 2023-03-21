21 Mar 2023

The Dig 3, April 1

By Reader Staff

The Dig 3 at the Moline Viking Club -- April 1.

Saturday, April 1, 6 p.m.

Moline Viking Club, 1450 41st Street, Moline IL

A band whose whiskey vocals, masterful harmonica, and keen original songs were perfected by decades of house parties and honky tonks, The Dig 3 plays the Moline Viking Club on April 1 in a concert co-presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, the group composed of blues and roots masters Andrew Duncanson on guitar and vocals, Ronnie Shellist on harp, and multi-instrumentalist Gerry Hundt.

Currently touring in support of their self-titled debut album, the blues and roots artists of The Big 3 pride themselves on taking every bit of modern gloss off their music and making their songs overwhelmingly human and real. Hoping to deliver a real breath of fresh air in a modern blues scene represented by endless guitar excursions, amps that are turned up to their ear-splitting highest, and vocalists who do not sing and tell a story, The Dig 3 are committed to stripping the music down to its bare essentials yet remaining a polished, tight three-piece.

Reviews for the trio's first album, meanwhile, have been exceptionally laudatory. According to Rock & Blues Muse, "Every moment of The Dig 3 is worth your while and has the potential to light up your night. You can drop the needle freely without fearing disappointment. Tracks like 'Chicken Kiss' and 'Southern Fantasy' are deep in the record’s sequence but hang out and let them find you. The Dig 3 fly in the face of typical blues tropes on this set and defy all expectations. If you’re looking for something fresh for your ... playlist, these guys would be a superior pick." Blues Blast magazine raved, "The overall effect is an uplifting set of blues with a few soul and country influences, a thoroughly entertaining set of rough and ready traditional blues, a long way from the blues-rock that so dominates much of what comes out as ‘blues’ these days." And as Chicago Blues Guide stated, "The Dig 3 by The Dig 3 is refreshing in its honesty and the aggregate of the talent assembled, and is highly recommended without qualification. We all owe these gentlemen a robust, 'Thank you.'"

The Dig 3 headline their engagement at the Moline Viking Club on April 1, admission to the 6 p.m. concert event is $12 for Mississippi Valley Blues Society members and $15 for non-members, and more information and tickets are available by calling 563-322-5837 and visiting MVBS.org.

