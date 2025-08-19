19 Aug 2025

Dirty Heads, September 4

By Reader Staff

Dirty Heads at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center -- September 4.

Friday, August 29, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Hip-hop, reggae, and rock talents whose Billboard hits include their self-titled 2016 album, 2012's Cabin by the Sea, and 2014's top-10 smash Sea of Change, the musicians of Dirty Heads bring their national tour to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on September 4, performing from a repertoire that boasts "My Sweet Summer," "Life's Been Good," and the chart-toppers "Lay Me Down" and "Rescue Me."

Dirty Heads, as stated at AllMusic.com, "formed in 2003 when punk rocker Dustin Bushnell (aka Duddy B) asked his friend, rapper Jared Watson (aka Dirty J), to collaborate on a project that would focus on positive vibes and infectious grooves. Watson added singing to his vocal skills, and with percussionist Jon Olazabal, an acoustic trio version of Dirty Heads began playing shows and building an audience.

"They soon hooked up with producer Rob Cavallo and headed into the studio to record their debut album for Warner Bros., but differences with the label had them looking for other opportunities. Still, the band was able to retain most of its work, including sessions with drummer Josh Freese, along with the late=Beatles collaborator Billy Preston in one of the keyboardist's last recordings. The finished album, Any Port in a Storm, would arrive in 2008, with a deluxe edition following in 2010. The deluxe version featured the track 'Lay Me Down' with special guest Rome Ramirez of Sublime with Rome, and would top Billboard's Alternative Songs chart just before the summer of 2010.

"They followed up two years later with Cabin by the Sea and later recorded an acoustic version of the title track. This led to an entire acoustic album in 2013 called Home: Phantoms of Summer. Dirty Heads' next album, Sound of Change, would prove to be a breakthrough for the now-veteran band, debuting at number eight on the Billboard Top 200 while topping the Independent and Alternative Albums charts upon its May 2014 release.

"Building on their renewed success, Dirty Heads enlisted a bevy of industry hitmakers to work on their self-titled 2016 follow-up, which – thanks to its mainstream appeal – again charted high on the Billboard Top 200. The band dropped its sixth studio album, Swim Team, in 2017, featuring the singles 'Vacation' and 'Staloney.' Also included on the album was the track 'So Glad You Made It,' featuring 311's Nick Hexum. The single 'Listen to Me' arrived in early 2019 and was later included on Dirty Heads' Billboard-charting, Dave Cobb-produced seventh album Super Moon, which Dirty J described as a ''70s sci-fi kung fu Western car chase soundtrack.' 2021 saw the band issue the greatest-hits LP The Best of Dirty Heads, which included new collaborations with Travis Barker (blink-182) and Aimee Allen (the Interrupters). In early 2022, the Common Kings-assisted single 'Heavy Water' appeared ahead of the release of the band's eighth full-length effort, Midnight Control, which arrived later that August."

Dirty Heads performs their Event Center engagement in Davenport on September 4, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $65-135, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

    

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Real Astrology and RCR Crossword every week?) 

Subscribe!

* indicates required

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 