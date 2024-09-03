Dirty Honey, September 13

Friday, September 13, 7:30 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 633 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

With their 2023 album Can't Find the Brakes lauded by Rock & Blues Muse as "pure, organic rock with a bluesy edge that's nearly unbeatable," the Los Angeles-based talents of Dirty Honey bring their national tour to East Moline venue The Rust Belt on September 13, their sophomore recording also hailed by HeadBangers Lifestyle as "one of the most entertaining classic-rock albums you have heard in a while."

After moving to Los Angeles in an attempt to duplicate the success of Guns N' Roses, guitarist John Notto met vocalist Marc LaBelle while he was playing various gigs with his then-group Ground Zero, which Notto became a part of. Ground Zero played a mix of covers and original songs written by LaBelle, and he and Notto decided to independently form their own band after Notto recruited a new Ground Zero bassist, Justin Smolian. When the trio had trouble finding a drummer, Smolian brought in Corey Coverstone, who enthusiastically asked to join. After Coverstone came aboard, the group decided to officially go by the name Dirty Honey, having previously called themselves The Shags. The outfit became official in 2017 after Dirty Honey performed their second show on the sidewalk of Sunset Boulevard in front of about 100 people.

As stated at AllMusic.com, "Their 2018 debut single 'Fire Away' earned some national exposure and was followed in 2019 by their eponymous EP, which was produced by rock veteran Nick Didia (Pearl Jam, Rage Against the Machine). Tours supporting like-minded acts Red Sun Rising and Goodbye June followed, as did a string of festival appearances. Working again with Didia, Dirty Honey recorded their eponymous full-length debut, which appeared in April 2021. The LP included the hit single 'When I'm Gone,' which topped the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart. Tours alongside Kiss, Guns 'n' Roses, Mammoth WVH, and the Black Crowes further elevated the group's status, culminating in the release of their second full-length effort, Can't Find the Breaks. Arriving in 2023," the same year that Jaydon Bean joined the outfit in place of Coverstone, "the album included the fiery, no-hold-barred single 'Won't Take Me Alive,'" a top-10 smash on Billboard's U.S. Mainstream Rock chart.

Dirty Honey brings their "Can't Find the Brakes Tour" to East Moline on September 13 with an additional set by The Band FEEL, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is $29.75-35, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.