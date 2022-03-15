“Disney Princess: The Concert,” March 26

Saturday, March 26, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

On March 26, Davenport's Adler Theatre invites audiences of all ages to “Be Our Guest!” for the touring arrival of Disney Princess: The Concert, a special event that features a quartet of Broadway, Disney Channel, and animated-film icons celebrating all the Disney princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation, and stories.

In this stage delight presented by Pandora Jewelry, audiences every dream will come true as acclaimed stars of the sing your favorite Disney-princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious, and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time portraying princesses on the stage and screen. The theatrical concert experience of Disney Princess: The Concert utilizes Broadway-level sound, theatrical lighting and haze, and larger-than-life LED screens for its presentation of animated visuals, and children are invited to dress up in their best royal attire as music director Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof, The Secret Life of Bees) and the evening's enchanting Prince Adam J. Levy (Waitress) accompany four terrifically talented chanteuses: Susan Egan, Arielle Jacobs, Anneliese van der Pol, and Syndee Winters.

Susan Egan headlined on Broadway in Thoroughly Modern Millie, won critical acclaim as Sally Bowles in Cabaret, starred in Triumph of Love and State Fair, and received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations as the original Belle in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Regionally, Egan starred alongside Carol Burnett in Putting It Together and Tommy Tune in the national tour of Bye, Bye Birdie, and developed works at Yale Repertory, Baltimore Center Stage, South Coast Repertory, and the Mark Taper Forum. Her film credits, meanwhile, include 13 Going on 30 and the Disney Channel's Gotta Kick It Up, and Egan has voiced leading characters in such animated features as Hercules and Spirited Away.

Arielle Jacobs most recently starred as Princess Jasmine in the smash-hit Broadway musical Disney’s Aladdin, and is set to lead the upcoming off-Broadway musical Between the Lines. Known for her songbird-like ability, Jacobs made her Broadway debut starring opposite Lin-Manuel Miranda, playing Nina Rosario in the final Broadway cast of his four-time Tony Award and Grammy Award-winning musical In the Heights. Praised as “compelling” and “radiant” by Variety magazine, and with the New York Times describing her voice as “powerful," Jacobs continued to wow audiences with starring roles in Wicked on Broadway, Rent, Disney’s High School Musical, Two Gentlemen of Verona at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington D.C., and Into the Woods opposite Emmy-nominated Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-star Tituss Burgess.

Anneliese van der Pol is a TV icon of the millennial generation, known for portraying Chelsea Daniels, Raven-Symoné’s best friend, on Disney Channel's record-breaking series That’s So Raven and Raven's Home. On Broadway, Anneliese was the final actress to play Belle in Disney's Beauty & the Beast, alongside Donny Osmond, before the Tony-winning musical closed at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in 2007. Other New York and regional-theatre credits include Kathy in Vanities, Millie in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Esther in Meet Me in St. Louis, Laurey in Oklahoma!, and Eva Peron in Evita. Stage star van der Pol has also recorded numerous songs with Sh-K-Boom Records, as well as her favorite single “Over It” with Radio Disney.

Syndee Winters made her Broadway debut as future queen Nala in Disney’s The Lion King, a role she reprised in 2019 when she had the opportunity and honor to meet "sister" Nala Beyoncé in preparation for the live-action Lion King movie. Winters' additional Broadway credits include Motown the Musical, Pippin, and “working it” as all three Schuyler Sisters in the smash hit Hamilton. On television, Winters has been featured on NBC's live presentation of Jesus Christ Superstar and as Ms. Smiley on Law & Order: SVU, and as she's inspired by the art of storytelling, her latest writing project celebrates the life of American icon Lena Horne in a one- woman play with music titled LENA: A Moment with a Lady.

Disney Princess: The Concert lands in Davenport on March 26, admission to the 7:30 p.m. event is $44.50-75.50, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.